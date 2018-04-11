The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion could struggle to name a full matchday squad of 18 for Saturday's home clash with Derby County.

The Brewers' stuttering bid to avoid Championship relegation has been compounded by constant injury and illness issues.

And that has been no different this week, with Lloyd Dyer (hamstring), John Brayford (illness) and Tom Naylor (thigh) all forced off before the start of the second half in Tuesday's 5-0 defeat to Hull City.

Dyer in particular looks unlikely to overcome his problem in time to face the Rams.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Kyle McFadzean (illness) and Damien McCrory (hamstring) had already been ruled out of the Hull clash, and Albion may have sustained further damage later in the Tigers contest.

Jacob Davenport was struggling with groin and calf issues, while Tom Flanagan twisted his knee late on against Hull but could not be substituted with Burton having already used all their changes.

With the Brewers struggling for numbers to take on the Rams, their situation is made more difficult by the fact that Derby loanee Darren Bent cannot feature against his parent club.

"We'll have to see on Friday and Saturday," said Nigel Clough.

"Tom Naylor felt his thigh on Tuesday, Kyle McFadzean is illness, so it depends how he recovers.

"John Brayford is ill, so how does he recover?

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Certainly Lloyd Dyer won't be any good with his hamstring, and then we'll take it from there and see who else we can get out there.

"Obviously Darren Bent is ineligible, so we'll be a striker down.

"If we can get the 18 out, we'll try to do that. I'm not sure we'll be able to.

"I would've thought we'll be struggling."

With Albion's squad again stretched to its limit, Clough suggests there could be a first senior matchday inclusion for academy midfielder Reece Hutchinson.

"We've got Reece Hutchinson, who we might register and put him on the bench, just for some experience," he added.

"But everybody else will be in contention."