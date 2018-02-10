Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says Burton Albion are not playing like a team that is bottom of the Championship table - and he believes they deserved more for their efforts over the last 180 minutes on the road.

The Brewers produced another promising performance in securing a goalless draw at Ipswich Town today (Saturday), with the visitors creating much the better chances and restricting the Tractor Boys to a single effort on target.

But with Darren Bent and Kyle McFadzean both denied well by Bartosz Bialkowski and Lloyd Dyer drilling a good effort just over the bar, Burton were unable to clinch a victory their attacking football seemed to warrant.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

That leaves them a point adrift of 23rd-placed Sunderland - who came back from three goals down to draw at Bristol City - and now four points off safety, despite the positivity of their exploits at Portman Road and Villa Park seven days earlier.

"It was another brilliant away performance," said Clough of a match that saw his side claim their 17th Championship point of the season away from home.

"We deserved three points, and we deserved something at Villa last week.

"It's frustrating to play that well twice away from home and it only yield one point.

"We deserved more than that, especially today.

"We are not playing like a team that is bottom of the league."

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

The Ipswich draw was the first time Burton have avoided defeat since the New Year's Day victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

Just as in losing to Villa the previous week, there was a noticeable improvement in Albion's confidence and quality in possession, as they looked to play themselves into attacking positions.

And Clough repeated his hope that the Brewers will maintain that standard of football for the remainder of their survival bid.

"I don't think we can be much worse than our last home game against Reading," he added.

"So hopefully we can improve from there.

"But we are going to try to play as we have done against Villa and Ipswich.

"It was a watershed moment for us when we finished the Reading game - 'we won't be that poor again'.

"We are going to try to play like we did again today, good football, try to get forward, try to create chances.

"Unfortunately we didn't put one of them away today, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.

"We are going to try to play like that at home as well.

"And what will be will be. If it's enough, it's enough, and if it's not, at least we are going to try to play like that for the next 15 games."