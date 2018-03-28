Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion may continue to utilise Liam Boyce and Darren Bent separately in the lone striker role during the final weeks of the Championship season.

Boyce and Bent made their Brewers debuts within a week of each other earlier this year, the former coming off the bench to score at Aston Villa on February 3, four days after Bent started in the 3-1 loss to Reading.

The duo have made eight appearances each, but have started together only once - in the goalless draw with Bristol City. They also came together in the latter stages of the draw with Nottingham Forest and 1-0 defeat to Millwall.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough has favoured a 4-5-1 formation over recent months, with one of the two forwards starting and the other then coming on to replace his teammate late on, a tactic partially down to both players returning to full fitness after long spells out injured.

And while he says there could still be times to combine the proven goalscorers, Clough explains that playing two strikers up front is not always a straightforward option for the Brewers.

"At some point, yes - I think Liam can give you a couple of different options, he can play just off the striker as well," said Clough when asked about the prospect of Bent and Boyce starting together during the run-in.

"To get two up is difficult at times for us.

"It might come to the point, and we've done it at certain points.

"It's not won us any games so far.

"The game that we won at Barnsley was just the one up, and that's where we've been most of the season.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"And the vast majority of teams, Cardiff play one up, Wolves play one up - I don't see many teams playing two out-and-out strikers at the moment.

"I can't think of anybody in the top six, the top eight even, who is doing it.

"Aston Villa only play with the one up most of the time, Brentford play with one up.

"They play with wide men, but we do as well. Whether it's 4-3-3, 4-5-1, it depends whether you've got the ball or not.

"It's a modern trend, not to pack the midfield, but to have that extra man in midfield and then break from there.

"There are very few teams playing two up at the moment."