Burton Albion will play either Exeter City or Coventry City next season after Notts County were dumped out of the League Two play-offs last night.

The Magpies were beaten 5-2 on aggregate after Coventry ran out 4-1 winners on the night in controversial fashion at Meadow Lane.

Notts' Jonathan Forte had an equaliser wrongly disallowed for offside with the aggregate score at 2-1, before Max Biamou notched Coventry's third despite being in an offside position himself.

"I am gutted," a disconsolate Nolan told the Nottingham Post.

"I feel aggrieved because three of the decisions over the two legs have cost us.

"We had momentum and when Forte scores, he (Forte) is onside by a yard.

"I don't know how he has put his flag up but he has and it's cost us again.

"It's upsetting and they've cost us a chance to get to Wembley.

"Coventry came here and played well, I can't take that away from them, but we more than matched them.

"We had them on the ropes in the second half and if the goal stands then we are in."

Last night's result means the Brewers will make either the 400-mile round trip to Exeter's St James' Park next season, or the somewhat shorter 88-mile round trip to the Ricoh Arena.

Exeter beat Lincoln 3-1 on Thursday night after drawing the first leg 0-0.

Albion will find out who is going to fill the remaining spot in League One on Monday May 28.