Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have already won one "cup final" this week - and Liam Boyce knows they have to do the same again this weekend.

The Brewers have near enough been playing knockout football since the 5-0 thrashing at home to Hull City on April 10, which left them seven points adrift of safety with only 12 left to play for.

A 3-1 victory over Derby County helped re-energise Albion, and that was followed by Saturday's breathless win at the Stadium of Light.

While it was Sunderland's fate that was sealed after that game, Nigel Clough's side knew they could have been down had they lost and other results gone against them.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

There are no ifs and buts this weekend when the Brewers host relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers, because a defeat would confirm their drop into League One.

But a win could lift them out of the bottom three and above Wanderers ahead of the final weekend - and record signing Boyce knows that is a chance they just cannot let slip.

"That's the carrot in front of our face - we need to grab it," said the Northern Ireland international, who scored vital goals in Burton's recent back-to-back wins.

"If we have any chance of staying up, we need to win on Saturday, simple as that.

"(Sunderland) was a cup final, and this weekend is the same.

"It's massive, it's the best case scenario for us.

"The last couple of weeks, we were thinking that if we won on Saturday we'd get the chance to put pressure on everybody else.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"When you're the one getting chased, you're looking over your shoulder and might be a bit less confident.

"Obviously we've put two wins together in the last two weeks, so we are going in full of confidence.

"Of course, the way this game ended (at Sunderland), everyone will be buzzing and we'll be going for it and giving it everything that we have."

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Saturday's clash with Bolton - who are two points ahead of the Brewers ahead of kick-off - is Burton's final home game of the campaign.

They have only won three games at the Pirelli Stadium all season.

But the win over Derby last weekend was a timely return to home form - and Boyce hopes that memorable atmosphere can be recreated against Bolton.

"The atmosphere last week gave us a big lift - even before the game, the stands were full, it was sunny, it was a great day," he added.

"The fans got behind us and we got that goal.

"Even when Derby got the goal back, I had a belief that we wouldn't have had before in the season, thinking we were going to go on and score another one.

"We had that belief because the fans were behind us and that sort of pushed us on and we got the win the next week (as well).

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"That's what we're doing, we just need to keep winning and trying to keep getting the chance to go into the next game.

"We'll just be doing the same next week, concentrating on Bolton and trying to win the game."