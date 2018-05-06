After 45 gruelling Championship fixtures, it all comes down to this for Burton Albion and Preston North End.

One game - 90 minutes for the Brewers to pull off a Championship survival miracle that would eclipse last season's effort.

Two weeks ago nobody gave Albion a prayer - but now, three wins later, just one point could secure a third season of second-tier football.

It won't be as easy as that, though. Preston are fighting themselves, for a play-off place - and Albion are also relying on at least one other result to go their way.

Hold onto your hats, Albion fans. We'll have all the action from Deepdale, as well as score updates from the games that matter involving Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Reading.

