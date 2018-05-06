After 45 gruelling Championship fixtures, it all comes down to this for Burton Albion and Preston North End.
One game - 90 minutes for the Brewers to pull off a Championship survival miracle that would eclipse last season's effort.
Two weeks ago nobody gave Albion a prayer - but now, three wins later, just one point could secure a third season of second-tier football.
It won't be as easy as that, though. Preston are fighting themselves, for a play-off place - and Albion are also relying on at least one other result to go their way.
Hold onto your hats, Albion fans. We'll have all the action from Deepdale, as well as score updates from the games that matter involving Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Reading.
Team news in 20 minutes...
Here’s the latest from the manager on who’s in and who’s out...
Hopefully everybody came through (from the Bolton game). We’ve got one or two knocks as always, Ben Turner has not done much training this week, or John Brayford. But hopefully they’ll be all right for the weekend. Damien McCrory is having injections in his shoulder to try to stabilise that and maybe put him in with a chance.
The first glimpse of your Brewers...
Barnsley, Bolton, Birmingham and Reading are also in the mix...
Why scorelines elsewhere matter so much
Only one thing is certain for Burton Albion. Lose today at Deepdale, and their relegation to League One is confirmed.
Victory or a draw here could be enough to keep them up, although they may still go down if things go against them.
Here’s the full rundown of the relegation permutations, and what Albion need to happen for Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Birmingham City and Reading!
There is more riding on it this time than two years ago...
That’s what Nigel Clough thinks.
Burton clinched promotion to the Championship at Doncaster a couple of years ago - but he reckons there’s more on the line this time.
There’s more to lose this time. All we would have done that day is lost the chance for automatic promotion. You’d have still got in the play-offs and still had a crack at it. So there’s more to lose this time around. It was tense, two years ago, it was awful. That was the last ‘final day’, last season was the second-to-last day at Barnsley when we secured safety. So we are used to tight finishes.
See you there, Aaron!
Deepdale is looking well...
There's around 2000 Brewers making the trip up today...
Deepdale is looking fine this morning...
It's the last game of a long career for Shaun Barker today...
Fellow Brewer Stephen Warnock brought the curtain down on his career yesterday after he announced his retirement last month.
Here’s his message to his team-mate.
A touching message from the club...
We wish Sir Alex Ferguson all the best in his recovery after the awful news yesterday.
Here’s the club’s message to Fergie...
Well here we are...
We’re coming to you live from Preston this morning, where the Brewers’ season concludes.
Their fate will be decided today - and we’ll keep you updated with all the latest scores from around the grounds from as well as here at Deepdale.
It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride this afternoon, so strap yourselves in.