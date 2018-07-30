Thank you for following today's LIVE Burton Albion web chat on the Burton Mail.
Mail sports writer Richard Cusack answered all your Brewers-related questions as Nigel Clough and his side rounded off their pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.
The League One season gets underway with Rochdale's visit to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday (3pm), with just days to go until the big kick-off.
We answered all of your queries on Albion's transfer movements and how the squad is shaping up ahead of another action-packed campaign.
You can submit your questions for our next web chat on Monday by contacting Richard on Twitter here and Facebook here , or leave us a comment below with what you want to know about the Brewers.
Full-time!
Thanks, as ever, for all your questions. it was a pleasure.
We’re going to try and make this a more regular thing throughout the season, so make sure you get your questions in.
There’s going to be plenty more Brewers chat coming up on the website today.
Thanks!
Jamie Ward?
Mark says: “Do you think we would be looking at Jamie Ward to return again given he isn’t in Forest’s plans, or has that bridge been burnt?”
Jamie Ward ‘s name isn’t one I’ve heard one crop up in conversation Mark, with his loan spell ending prematurely two seasons ago. Not sure about bridges being burnt, but don’t think that’s a likely signing.
Finances hit?
Darren: Has the impact of relegation hit us harder than expected financially? This would explain the lack of incoming and more importantly loss of key players.
Darren - until the club release their accounts there is only going to be speculation about the finances which is unfair on the chairman and the club. What can be said though, is that the drop in income from the Championship to League One is vast. Our sister title ChronicleLive wrote the following after Sunderland’s relegation to League One: “In the 2016/17 season Championship clubs will have banked a flat payment of £2.084million which encompasses their share of the broadcasting deal. This drops to just £677,000-a-year for clubs in League One. Clubs in the Championship during the 2016/17 season were awarded a £4.3m share from the Premier League as part of their broadcasting deal – but it drops to £645,000 for clubs in League One.” As a result, revenues are vastly different between the two divisions - and as a result the club are, as they always have done, planning accordingly. The departures of Tom Naylor to Portsmouth, Hope Akpan to Bradford City and Tom Flanagan to Sunderland are all to clubs whose income is vastly higher than Burton. I have no doubt that the club tried their hardest to offer them the best deal they could.
Shaky at the back?
Rob says: From what I’ve seen in pre-season, the midfield has looked pretty good, up-front you’d expect Boyce to do well at League One level, but we’ve not looked great at the back - missing Tom Naylor. Any thoughts on best options at the back for this season - and does Campbell deserve a start?
Great to hear from you Rob. From what I’ve seen, and especially on Saturday, a midfield of Matty Lund and Jamie Allen has energy, tenacity and a bite to it. Similar to the three in midfield last season - although I don’t expect Kyle McFadzean to start in a holding role on a regular basis - but it is certainly an option. Boyce, if given the service, is guaranteed goals at this level so it all bodes well further up the pitch. With regards to the defence, I think it’s going to be a different proposition to the Championship this season, naturally. League One might play into the hands of Ben Turner, Jake Buxton and McFadzean. A ball-playing defender in Tom Naylor was necessary in the Championship - maybe not so much in the third-tier. With regards to Harry Campbell, it will be good to see him in action for the first-team, finally, in the cup competitions. A competitive debut in the League might be premature.
The chairman's plans
Ben has asked us: “What are the plans regarding ownership? The chairman has done something unequalled in football and every respect to him but we all appreciate he may not want to carry on forever.”
Hi Ben - you’re right in that the chairman has achieved unprecedented results with the Brewers. The last two or three seasons have been a credit to the way the football club has been run. With regards to his future plans, I can’t imagine him wanting to step down any time soon - the club is heading into a crucial period where, as I’ve noted a couple of answers ago, stability is to be the main aim for the next few years. His private views may well be different - I have to confess that hasn’t been a topic on our agenda this summer. I can’t imagine him going anywhere anytime soon and the club is in very, very capable hands.
Why so many injuries?
Ian asks: Richard, the current injury situation. Is it a reflection on the pre-season training regime perhaps, or just bad luck? Shouldn’t it prepare them to peak for match conditions not cause stress injuries?
Ian, I can’t proclaim to be an expert on what causes injuries, but I can say that, with five of the seven players missing the Cardiff game with calf or hamstring problems that certainly is a cause for concern. Whether that it is just bad luck or down to the training, we will never truly know. If those players are missing large chunks of the opening weeks of the season then there might be a bit of panic - but with Liam Boyce rupturing his ACL last summer I can understand why Nigel Clough might be wary of risking players. I’ll get an update from the manager at Wednesday’s press conference - and it wouldn’t surprise me if those players made a miraculous recovery and started against Rochdale!
Are Burton consolidating?
Derek asks: Are we targeting a return to the Championship or is consolidating in League One the aim? We are still punching above our weight in League One in my opinion. Look forward to entertaining football this season.
That’s a good question, Derek, and also a tricky one, too, because the sample size for Burton Albion in League One is all of one season, and one that saw the club promoted to the Championship for the first time in their history after a thrilling campaign. The expectation is there, but I am not sure if it is warranted. Ben Turner said as much after the Cardiff game - the Brewers will still be competing against Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford City etc. Teams who have all been in the Premier League and have illustrious seasons. Fans will want the Brewers to challenge, and the expectation will be on the club simply because they came down from the division above. This subject has been debated to death in the Mail offices and your correspondent is very much of the opinion that, no matter how much the club, or fans, might crave Championship football having had a taste of it, successive top-half, or mid-table, finishes would allow the team some stability, - something the club hasn’t had for a good while, on the pitch at least.
A question about goalkeepers
Tom asks: “Why is Steve Bywater considered a good enough quality keeper to play League One football?”
Tom, Bywater has shown over the past couple of seasons that he can produce at Championship level, let alone in League One. I understand that there may be concerns about the position of goalkeeper given Harry Campbell is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club, but Bywater, when called upon, has largely done well for the club. The Brewers’ defence didn’t help him out a great deal last season, and while there were examples of poor goalkeeping (Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City away matches both spring to mind) there were a number of other games in which he kept the Brewers in the game - remember the save from David Wheater’s header at Bolton in December? Every club has a set amount to improve the squad, and goalkeeper doesn’t seem to be a priority for Clough.
First question!
Is from Richard, who has read our story on Clough’s transfer plans and asks: “Which two positions do you think the loan players should cover (Should Nigel get them in)? I feel we need a defender and a winger.”
Nigel Clough has said, and this will answer a few other questions we’ve had from Brewers fans, that the club are looking at bringing two players in on loan before Saturday’s Rochdale match. The squad is crying out for reinforcements, with seven out injured for Saturday’s Cardiff defeat and Tuesday night’s Matlock match cancelled because of the amount of injuries in Nigel Clough’s squad. In terms of the personnel Clough brings in, it may depend on which system he decides to deploy - however, with only five first-team defenders going into the season more depth would certainly help. Although he might decide to use a loan spot to bring in attacking players, given the likes of Marcus Harness and Ben Fox might end up out on loan again. That would leave only Scott Fraser, David Templeton, Lucas Akins - who you ideally want up front - Marvin Sordell (who isn’t an out-and-out winger) and Will Miller, who himself is still working his way back from injury, as your wingers in the squad.
Transfer update
While we warm up and wait for the questions to come in, we’ve got a transfer update to bring you from Nigel Clough.
Good morning!
Thank you for joining us for today’s LIVE Burton Albion web chat.
We hosted one last week with Joshua Murray, which was very well received, so we’re going to try and make this a regular thing for Brewers fans on a Monday lunchtime.
It’s going to be lively, with lots to talk about ahead of the big kick-off against Rochdale on Saturday. We’ll also be reflecting on Saturday’s 5-1 friendly defeat to Cardiff City, Albion’s final test of the summer.