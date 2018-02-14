Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fifteen games stand between Burton Albion and the end of another Championship season.

In that time, the Brewers will look to pick up enough points to secure their second-tier survival once again, against all the odds.

Ahead of Saturday's home clash with Nottingham Forest, Nigel Clough's Albion sit bottom of the table, with 25 points from 31 games.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

That leaves them four points adrift of safety.

But there are only six points separating the current bottom six, with Sunderland, Barnsley, Hull City, Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers all currently embroiled in a relegation battle.

Even Reading - who sit 18th with 32 points to their name - will be looking over their shoulders.

So how will the race for survival turn out? Can Burton climb out of the bottom three with a fine run of results between now and May?

Try our Championship results predictor below and then share where you think Albion will finish come May 6.