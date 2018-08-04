Hello and welcome to today's LIVE coverage of Burton Albion v Rochdale.
The Brewers kick off their League One campaign with the visit of Keith Hill's side to the Pirelli Stadium (3pm), with Nigel Clough's side eager to banish memories of last season's painful final-day relegation at Preston North End.
We'll bring you all the latest updates from the Pirelli, with the first starting XI of the 2018/19 season to come at 2pm followed by all the best build-up to the big game.
Meanwhile, can enjoy plenty of reaction to Matty Lund's departure from the Pirelli here.
We want you to get in touch with us and have your say. You can find Josh on Twitter here , and on Facebook here . Or, alternatively, leave us a comment below.
Key Events
Warm-up time
The Brewers are out to warm up. A different-looking squad from the one that ran out ahead of the Bolton game here back in April.
A familiar face on the bench for Rochdale
Thoughts on the teams?
It looks like a 4-3-3 to start with for Burton, then.
McFadzean is set for the holding midfield role, with Fraser and Allen in front of him and given licence to attack.
David Templeton is among the substitutes, with his pre-season having been interrupted by injury.
Here’s a full rundown of Albion’s first starting XI of the season...
BREWERS TEAM NEWS
So here’s Nigel Clough’s first starting XI of the 2018-19 season.
Nasser wishes the Brewers luck
This man had quite a big impact for the Brewers during their first League One campaign...
Lund moves to Scunthorpe
If you missed it yesterday, there will be no Matty Lund in the Burton Albion squad today - nor for the rest of the season.
The Northern Ireland international joined Albion’s League One rivals Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee yesterday.
It's back
Football may not have come home over the summer, but the Brewers return to League action on home soil this afternoon.
It’s 13 weeks since that agonising final-day defeat at Preston North End saw Nigel Clough’s relegated from the Championship.
Now, attentions turn to League One for only the second time in the club’s history.
Another nine-month, 46-game campaign lies ahead. Let’s see how it kicks off...