Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's second season in the Championship ended in the most dramatic and agonising of circumstances as they were relegated to League One on the final day.

As the Brewers head off for a summer break before beginning their preparations for the 2018-19 campaign in the third tier, we reflect on a topsy-turvy campaign for Nigel Clough's men.

JULY

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion)

Despite plenty of reflections on the incredible achievements of Burton Albion's historic first season in the Championship, it did not take until July for thoughts to turn to their next bid of an against-the-odds survival push.

Contracts were signed and new signings arrived steadily throughout the summer, meaning first Albion introductions for Matty Lund, Stephen Warnock and club-record signing Liam Boyce when they began their pre-season friendly schedule at Kidsgrove Athletic on July 12.

There was also an outing for trialist Matty Fryatt, who trained with the Brewers for a couple of weeks and featured in another two games before going elsewhere later in the month.

Albion's pre-season was scattered with mixed results and performances as Clough looked to assess his options and spark new partnerships ahead of the 2017-18 season, with Luke Murphy and Jake Buxton also returning and Hope Akpan added to the midfield additions.

But any progress made in the July sun felt almost totally undermined on an afternoon at Shrewsbury Town that would have a telling impact on Burton's entire campaign.

Boyce - yet to score in pre-season but looking a more important striking figure with every passing involvement - twisted awkwardly as he looked to hold up a ball against the Shrews and was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

(Image: Daniel Chesterton/Epic Action Imagery)

It would be confirmed a couple of days later that the Northern Ireland international, signed for a fee in the region of £500,000 to be Burton's chief goal getter, had ruptured the ACL in his left knee and was likely to miss most of the season.

Before a ball had even been kicked, this was a huge setback in Albion's hopes of pulling off another unique Brewers underdog story.

AUGUST

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

August began with Albion's final friendly ahead of the 2017-18 season.

A 2-1 win over Leicester City was their most promising display of the summer, but the sight of Boyce sat in the stands, with a knee brace in tow, meant it was not a completely positive evening at the Pirelli Stadium.

And so, for the second time, Burton strapped themselves in to the Championship rollercoaster.

Things almost began in serene style, with Clough's side - in a new-look 4-3-3 setup - holding firm against a Cardiff City side that would be promoted nine months down the line.

That was until the 87th minute, when Kenneth Zohore curled home a gorgeous winner. An early insight had been offered into an Achilles heel that would hamper the Brewers' survival hopes throughout the season.

Burton would get some revenge by defeating the Bluebirds in the Carabao Cup second round later that month, Ben Fox's first goal for the club helping set up a third-round trip to Manchester United.

But their opening-day League loss was followed by two more defeats, away at recently-relegated duo Hull City and Middlesbrough.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Britt Assombalonga was the Brewers' bane at Boro with a couple of well-taken finishes, but Burton could have felt hard done by three days earlier when beaten 4-1 at Hull.

Lucas Akins saw a perfectly legal goal ruled out for offside, before Jackson Irvine - who scored a peach of a curling effort to make it 1-1 - picked up a harsh second booking and was sent off before half-time.

Still, with no points from three games, any early-season worries were well eased by a stirring 2-1 victory at home to Birmingham City in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Trailing at the break, Marvin Sordell fired home a fine equaliser before Lloyd Dyer - who else? - finished a tidy team move to secure the triumph for Albion.

On the field, the month ended with Burton securing another point from a losing position.

Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Joe Mason scored with his first touch in an Albion shirt in a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

(Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

There was no Irvine in the squad, though, as the Brewers star midfielder and reigning player of the season moved closer to joining Hull.

That transfer - by far the biggest in Burton's history, with the Brewers receiving a fee believed to be around £2m and with a sell-on clause included - was completed on August 30.

It was followed by a busy transfer deadline day at the Pirelli Stadium, where John Brayford and Will Miller returned on permanent deals and Jamie Allen joined from Rochdale.

Club captain John Mousinho, though, left for Oxford United and Damien McCrory, another member of the back-to-back promotion teams, signed a loan deal at Portsmouth.

Clough felt he had assembled a stronger squad overall than he had had 12 months previous.

Attentions now turned firmly to on-the-pitch matters and seeing if the Brewers could build on their early-season promise at the Pirelli.