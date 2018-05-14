Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are into the off-season following their relegation from the Championship.

Before attentions turn to their League One return, we continue our look back at the 2017-18 campaign and what led to their final-day drop.

SEPTEMBER

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

With the first international break of the season in the bag, Burton began September with a trip to unbeaten Leeds United.

The Brewers had been unlucky to miss out on a point at Elland Road a year earlier - but they were totally outclassed this time around.

Leeds ran out 5-0 winners to hand Albion the first of five defeats by four or more goals for the season.

"What we said to the players last season and this season is that we are going to take results like that against us," said Nigel Clough.

But letting such defeats fester is not something Burton are in the way of doing.

Three days later, another tough-looking away trip to Norwich City saw the Brewers secure their first point on the road in a goalless draw.

Stephen Bywater denied Josh Murphy when he got clear with the Canaries' best chance, while new signing Jamie Allen impressed and came close to securing the win with a back-post attempt that Ivo Pinto blocked on the line.

(Image: Brandon Griffiths/Epic Action Imagery)

It would not be long before Albion's season began to rely heavily on points taken away from the Pirelli Stadium.

A return home after those back-to-back away games, though, resulted in one of their best victories of the season.

Stephen Warnock and Lucas Akins scored either side of an Oliver Norwood equaliser to hand Albion a 2-1 triumph over play-off-bound Fulham.

The Brewers would not win again at the Pirelli until April - a run of 17 games.

Still, Clough's side were in high spirits as they travelled to Old Trafford for the second time in 12 years.

Their Carabao Cup third-round tie ended 4-1 to Jose Mourinho's strong Manchester United team, although an injury-time goal for Lloyd Dyer gave the travelling Brewers supporters a fully-warranted reason to cheer.

Back in the League, Burton made it three games unbeaten with a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers, loanee Sean Scannell coming closest to a breakthrough when he hit the post.

Albion's fortunes were to take a quick nosedive as September drew to a close, though.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Back-to-back 4-0 defeats came at the hands of Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Both matches were prime exhibitions of the gulf in quality and resources between Albion and the Championship's biggest hitters, and they were not the results to define Albion's season come May.

But on home soil, where the Brewers had been so formidable a force during their first 13 months in the second tier, a little bit of that unique Pirelli Stadium factor may just have been chipped away.

OCTOBER

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Another international break meant Burton were not in Championship action again until October 13, by which point Matty Lund and Tom Flanagan had been part of the Northern Ireland squad to qualify for November's World Cup play-offs.

That pair were back into the Albion squad for a goalless draw at Bristol City under the Friday night lights.

This was another spirited, well-organised defensive display from the Brewers, and while they rarely looked like scoring, their solidity denied the Robins from moving into the top two.

It also meant a third game unbeaten away from home for Clough's side.

That run was ended eight days later at Clough's former stomping ground.

Nottingham Forest secured a 2-0 win at the City Ground, thanks in part to a fifth successive match without a goal for Burton.

Lloyd Dyer was brilliantly denied on the line by Eric Lichaj as the Brewers came close to a breakthrough before half-time.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They struggled to threaten as much after the break, though, with Barrie McKay setting Forest on their way and Lichaj then wrapping up the points, seconds after Dyer was denied a strong penalty shout.

It was a frustrating outcome that would be outdone over the final two matches of the month.

Successive home meetings with Ipswich Town and Barnsley presented, on paper at least, an opportunity for the Brewers to start firing again and nudge themselves back out of the bottom three.

What followed were two games that summed up Burton's home struggles in the subsequent weeks and months.

Against Ipswich, Albion should already have been out of sight by the time Ben Turner's 57th-minute header ended their 546-minute wait for a League goal.

Instead of kicking on, though, the Brewers were pegged back by Martyn Waghorn's equaliser, before Bersant Celina curled home a last-gasp free-kick to condemn Albion to an undeserved 2-1 loss.

It was the first time they had lost in the Championship after scoring the first goal.

And three consecutive home defeats became four later in the week as Barnsley capitalised on a porous defensive display from Albion.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Tykes went 1-0 and 2-1 up before the break, only for the Brewers to peg them back twice, courtesy of Lund's header and a powerful Dyer finish.

But when you are doing everything to battle out of a poor run of form, the last thing you need is for a player to produce a once-in-a-career moment against you.

That was what Barnsley's Joe Williams did with the game entirely in the balance, sending a dipping volley home from 25 yards to put the visitors back in front.

Harvey Barnes then made sure of things late on to leave Albion with only two points from their last seven matches heading into November.