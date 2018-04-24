Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Back-to-back wins. Savour them, Burton Albion fans, because they do not come around in the Championship very often.

In fact, only twice have the Brewers managed that feat this season - and only three times since they reached the second tier nearly two years ago.

Burton saw just how valuable consecutive victories can be last April, when wins against Birmingham City and Leeds United propelled them six points clear of the bottom three and left them on the verge of survival.

There is a possibility that two wins in a week against Derby County and Sunderland could have the same effect this time around, with those results setting up a crucial relegation showdown with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

(Image: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

It is something we have not seen enough of this season - Nigel Clough's men have failed to convert one watershed moment into a run of form on enough occasions.

They are now again realising the value of consecutive victories - and it will not just ensure the changing room is brimming with confidence.

The results have seen Albion spring from seven points adrift two weeks ago, after a 5-0 defeat to Hull City, to be in a position to climb out of the relegation zone for the first time in 2018 on Saturday, results permitting.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lose, though, and their relegation to League One will be confirmed.

It is a pivotal fixture. Burton's focus will be on the prospect that they could spend their first days above the dotted line since December ahead of the final day of the season.

The value of consecutive wins, folks.

The last time Albion managed that, when they won 1-0 at Bolton and 2-1 at Reading before Christmas, those results came during a run of only one loss in five.

(Image: Richard Burley/ Epic Action Imagery)

That sequence over the festive period was the best example of the campaign to show that Clough's side were again up to the task of securing Championship football.

A 3-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday soon followed, after they had earned a first home point since September two days before the turn of the year.

They did not kick on any further, though, and needed to wait until the middle of February for another win.

Another long wait for Brewers fans came until the 3-1 triumph over Derby County two games ago. Time will tell if that was the result from which they push on to clinch a miraculous escape.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

All eyes are on the next fixture, just as they were this time last season.

"We're just keeping it going another week, that's all we can do - Bolton at home next week," Clough said.

"Our aim has been, for the last few weeks, to take it to the last day because we know anything can happen.

"That'll be the aim when we play Bolton next Saturday."

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A third straight win is now the target - a first at this level for Burton Albion.

Back-to-back-to-back wins are worth their weight in gold for the Brewers, and they could be about to come at just the right time.