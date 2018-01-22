Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucas Akins has come through difficult situations with Burton Albion before - and he believes they have the character to do it again this season.

The Brewers' 6-0 defeat to an impressive Fulham outfit on Saturday - their heaviest loss at this level - saw Nigel Clough's side drop to the foot of the Championship table after 28 games.

It was a chastening afternoon in west London for an Albion team who had won their last three away games - and their attentions again now turn to ending a miserable winless run of 10 matches on home soil.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

Still, only three points separate the bottom six sides in what looks set to be a fierce relegation battle.

And Akins acknowledges the improvements that are needed if they are to prove victorious in that battle.

"It was a really disappointing afternoon all round, from start to finish," he said.

"There aren't a lot of positives to take from the game.

"We are very, very disappointed with how it panned out.

"Through my time here, we've had to show character in difficult times at periods - and it's one of those at the moment.

"To come away losing 6-0 in any game of football, it hurts.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

"There's a lot of disappointed lads in there, and we know we have to be much better than that if we are to stand any chance of surviving in this league."

One of Burton's longest-serving current players, Akins has first-hand experience of the Brewers' ability to bounce back.

A six-game sequence without victory when Albion were on the verge of League One promotion in April 2016 was overcome, with Akins' hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Colchester United proving a catalyst for the final push.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

Last season, too, Burton showed an uncanny ability for recovering from disappointing results to get their survival push back on track.

So after successive losses have dropped them to the bottom of the table and stalled some impressive momentum from the Christmas period, does Akins feel they can turn it around quickly once again?

"I believe we are (able to bounce back again)," he added.

"I know we've got some decent characters in there.

"We need to gather our thoughts and get it out of our system as quickly as possible.

"There's no point dwelling on it now - what has happened today has happened.

"As bad as it was, there's nothing we can do now to change that.

"If you look at it in a sense, we are not miles adrift or anything like that.

"One win doesn't make you the best team in the world, but it can change a lot.

"So we just need to go and look to get a positive result, as difficult as it has been at home - that's been well documented.

"We need to turn it around at some point, so we've just got to concentrate on doing that now and working towards that."