Burton Albion take on Solihull Moors in the first of two friendly games in 24 hours as their build-up to the League One season continues.

Nigel Clough is splitting his squad for the quickfire fixtures, with John Brayford, Damien McCrory, Jamie Allen and Marvin Sordell among the players set to be involved tonight against the National League Moors.

It is the Brewers' fourth friendly of pre-season, with their most recent outing coming in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Bass Charity Vase.

The other half of Albion's squad will be in action tomorrow night, when they take on Alfreton Town of National League North.

It is the Brewers' fourth friendly of pre-season, with their most recent outing coming in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Bass Charity Vase.

