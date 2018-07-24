Burton Albion take on Solihull Moors in the first of two friendly games in 24 hours as their build-up to the League One season continues.
Nigel Clough is splitting his squad for the quickfire fixtures, with John Brayford, Damien McCrory, Jamie Allen and Marvin Sordell among the players set to be involved tonight against the National League Moors.
It is the Brewers' fourth friendly of pre-season, with their most recent outing coming in a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday in the Bass Charity Vase.
The other half of Albion's squad will be in action tomorrow night, when they take on Alfreton Town of National League North.
Keep up to date with all the action from Burton's clash with Solihull - who they beat 2-1 last summer - with our live matchday blog below.
Key Events
Match report
It’s another pre-season defeat for Burton Albion in their preparations for League One.
Brewers reporter Josh Murray was in Solihull tonight to give his verdict on the game.
FULL TIME: Solihull 3-2 Burton
There’s not to be a late Albion equaliser - and an impressive Solihull outfit hold on.
Brewers looking to complete comeback
We’re into the final few minutes, and Albion are pushing up.
Boot just about gathers McCrory’s cross, to the relief of the home supporters.
GOAL - Brewers 3-2 (Chris Beardsley)
Well, well - this isn’t done yet.
Burton are immediately back into the contest, Bent nodding down a Harness corner and Beardsley bravely bundling home.
Final Brewers swap
Tom Armitage has come on for another Albion appearance, replacing trialist McCormick.
Bright sparks again from the ex-Forest man, but like his teammates, there was no end product.
GOAL - Solihull 3-1 (Danny Wright)
Is that the game? Yussuf finds strike partner Wright, who cuts inside Fox and rifles a rising shot past Campbell.
A nice finish that might have decided this contest. Can Burton respond?
Any way through?
Solihull looking more likely?
The game has opened up in the last 10 minutes, with Harness getting some joy down the right - but without a killer cross to pressure Solihull.
At the other end, Yussuf is causing problems again, and the Moors are pushing men on in attack when they can.
It's getting lively
This game has come to life after the break.
We’ve had two great goals, and now McCrory is well denied by Boot’s flying save. Lovely footwork by the Burton left-back to work room for himself.
Brewers sub - Turner off, Hart on
A good hour there for Ben Turner, who missed Saturday with a calf problem.
He is replaced in central defence by academy defender Ben Hart.
GOAL - Solihull 2-1 (Jamey Osborne)
That didn’t last long.
Yussuf sees one close-range effort ruled out for offside, but there’s no problem with Osborne’s drive, which flies past Campbell from 20 yards and inside the far post.
Solihull have the advantage again.
GOAL - Brewers 1-1 (Joe Sbarra)
The Brewers are level - and what a way to do it, Joe Sbarra.
Friend and fellow academy graduate Ben Fox picks him out with a diagonal ball over the top, and Sbarra takes it down before lifting a precise lob over the advancing Boot, who can only palm into his own net.
That’s his third of pre-season.
Already better
The Brewers are looking a little more composed in possession after the break, moving forward quicker and cleaner.
Beardsley almost gets room in the box after a nice pass by McCormick, but he’s hounded out of it.
McCrory comes close
It’s McCrory who steps up to curl the free-kick goalwards - but it fades just wide of the lefthand post.
Sbarra wins free-kick
Better. More incision from Burton, Sbarra and Bent linking up meaningfully, and the former is felled on the edge of the box.
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
We’re going again. What response have the Brewers got?
Half-time changes
The Brewers have made two switches at the break, Reece Hutchinson replacing John Brayford - with McCrory moving to centre-half - and Chris Beardsley coming on for Sordell.
He goes up top with Darren Bent, while Harness switches to the right flank.
HALF TIME
Solihull lead at the break. Can’t argue with that.
The Brewers will want to be better after the break.
POST
It’s so close to being 2-0 to Solihull.
Darren Carter sees his free-kick slam into the Burton wall, but his rebound is even more fiercely hit and crashes against the base of Campbell’s lefthand upright.
A let-off for the Brewers.
Sordell shot saved
I make that Albion’s first shot on target.
Sordell tries to get the better of Reckord, and he eventually finds enough space to arrow a low, left-footed shot at goal.
It’s an easy enough save for Boot.
Burton waiting to spark
It’s really not happening for the Brewers so far. The sloppiness of pre-season has returned, although credit has to be given to the energy and pressing of Solihull, who are forcing a lot of mistakes in possession from Nigel Clough’s side.
Campbell denies Yussuf
It’s almost a second for Yussuf, if not for a fine diving save by Campbell.
The Solihull striker broke clear after another sloppy touch in midfield from a Brewers player, Sordell this time.
It's not sticking
Burton have had a little more ball upfield since going behind, but there’s no composure with the final ball.
McCormick goes on a lovely run past two down the left flank, before his cutback is easily read by Daly. The same goes for a Harness pass, and then Fox sees one picked off.
GOAL - Solihull 1-0 (Adi Yussuf)
It’s been a poor start from Burton - and now they’ve been punished for it.
One Solihull attack is just about dealt with, but the clearance is a poor one, and the hosts can come back down the right flank.
The low cross is half-blocked, but it runs loose to Adi Yussuf, who lashes home.
Carter gets first shot away
The first proper shot of the game goes Solihull’s way, with captain Darren Carter curling one wide of the far post from 20 yards.
It came about from some Brewers sloppiness, McCrory trying to find Allen in midfield but taking too long over the pass, with Carter nicking it. Early days.
Early verdict
From one end to the other
Good harrying work by Bent wins Burton an early corner - but Sordell doesn’t beat the first man.
And within seconds, the hosts are racing down the other end, a long ball over the top finding Danny Wright.
He forces a corner, with Brayford calling for Campbell to claim it.
Solihull go long
A few early aerial bombardments from this big Solihull side.
John Brayford and Ben Fox deal with a couple of direct deliveries down the left, but the Moors are keeping them pinned back for now.
KICK OFF
Off we go. Solihull get us going with a long punt down the right channel.
The teams are out
We’re about ready to go in Solihull. The hosts to get us underway...