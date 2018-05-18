Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough will be hoping to re-sign the six players out of contract this summer and may yet add a couple more as Burton Albion plan their route back to the Championship following their final-day relegation to League One.

It is also the time when fans start to consider whose name they will be getting on the back of their Brewers shirt as they represent their club around town or on their travels.

Clough's squad underwent a significant overhaul in January, with plenty of shirt numbers swapping hands between departing and incoming players.

There are some iconic numbers to fill this summer, should Clough sign players or existing members of the squad choose to take up those numbers available.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

In the starting XI alone there are three numbers up for grabs, with Stephen Warnock's retirement and on-loan duo Luke Murphy and Darren Bent's return to their parent clubs freeing up numbers three, seven and nine respectively.

Jacob Davenport and Martin Samuelsen's return to Manchester City and West Ham has left 19 and 20 open.

Shaun Barker's retirement has opened up number 25.

The 13, 16, 28 shirts and any number higher than Tomas Egert's 29 are all free should those currently at the club keep their existing numbers.