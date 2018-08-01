Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming season.

The Brewers' new signings, Scott Fraser and David Templeton, have been allocated numbers seven and 11 respectively vacated by Luke Murphy, and Lloyd Dyer.

Murphy returned to parent club Leeds United in the summer having spent the past 18 months on loan at the Pirelli Stadium, while Lloyd Dyer moved on following the expiration of his contract.

Joe Sbarra has been given the number nine formerly worn by ex-Derby County loanee Darren Bent, while Jake Buxton will wear the number three given Damien McCrory's fondness for the number 14 shirt he has kept hold of since he joined the club six years ago.

Harry Campbell picks up the number 20 jersey from Martin Samuelsen, vacating the 24 he wore last season. Reece Hutchinson, Albion's latest academy graduate, who signed a professional deal back in May, has been handed number 19 - worn by last season's Manchester City loanee Jacob Davenport.

Fox takes the number 12 worn by Tom Flanagan last campaign while Callum Hawkins picks up the number 13 won by Connor Ripley last season before his return to parent club Middlesbrough in January.

Marcus Harness has a squad number this season having been out on loan at Port Vale last campaign - he will wear 16.

Otherwise, it's as you were with Stephen Bywater sticking with number one and Lucas Akins sporting 10 for another season. Matty Lund keeps hold of number eight while John Brayford (two), Jamie Allen (four), Kyle McFadzean (five) stick with their squad numbers from the previous campaign.

Here's the full list of the Brewers' 2018/19 squad numbers...

1. Stephen Bywater

2. John Brayford

3. Jake Buxton

4. Jamie Allen

5. Kyle McFadzean

6. Ben Turner

7. Scott Fraser

8. Matty Lund

9. Joe Sbarra

10. Lucas Akins

11. David Templeton

12. Ben Fox

13. Callum Hawkins

14. Damien McCrory

16. Marcus Harness

17. Marvin Sordell

18. Will Miller

19. Reece Hutchinson

20. Harry Campbell

27. Liam Boyce