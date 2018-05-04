Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's game at Preston North End on Sunday is a massive one - but not every Brewers eye will be fixed on that clash.

With the Brewers' Championship fate relying on outcomes elsewhere as well as their own result at the weekend, Nigel Clough will have a couple of his staff at Barnsley's game at Derby County and Bolton Wanderers' home clash with Nottingham Forest.

Clough and his management team at Deepdale will want regular updates on those games, as proceedings there could impact on Albion's approach against Preston.

If Barnsley lose and Bolton fail to win, a draw would be enough for the Brewers to stay up.

Should Barnsley draw or Bolton win, though, the Brewers would need to secure victory to finish above that pair and retain their Championship status.

Not that Clough expects to be the only man in the ground who knows exactly what is happening at Pride Park and the Macron Stadium - or, indeed, the first.

"The fans get it as quick as you can these days!" said the Brewers boss.

"But we'll have somebody at both games, at Derby and at Bolton, so we'll get the feel

"We'll have two members of staff there in touch on the phones, saying 'this is happening, that's happening'.

"It's not just the result sometimes, it's how the game is going as well.

"If Bolton are absolutely piling the pressure on and looking as though they're going to get a goal, then we will need one.

"So that might change our thinking during the game.

"But the reaction from the crowd is usually pretty instant, somebody gets it straight away and then it spreads very quickly and you're aware of it.

"It's important, because a point might be enough, it might not, so that alters how you go about the game.

"If you need a goal, if Bolton are winning and all of a sudden you need a goal, you have to change."