Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"I've been scoring quite a few in training, I just needed to put it into games - so I'm glad I've done that today!"

That was Jamie Allen's assessment of his first goal for Burton Albion, a stunning 25-yard drive after only 57 seconds that set the Brewers on their way to a crucial victory at Barnsley on Tuesday.

In that same game, Manchester City loanee Jacob Davenport notched his first ever goal in senior football with a free-kick effort that arced beautifully over the Tykes' wall and away from home goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

They were the first occasions in which Albion have found the back of the net from outside the box since the turn of the year.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A valuable time to get them.

Nigel Clough has spoken before about how a poor run of form can affect individuals and teams in front of goal, and their confidence to 'have a go'.

In a promising performance at Aston Villa earlier this month, there was a moment in which Albion surged forward into a promising attacking position on the edge of the Villa area.

Lloyd Dyer, Marvin Sordell and Hope Akpan all had opportunities to get a shot away, but each chose instead to move possession on to a teammate. The chance eventually fizzled out.

There is nothing to criticise about players wanting to preserve possession and look to fashion a more clear-cut chance.

If teams are only enjoying small periods of pressure in a tight game, they understandably do not want to waste the promising moments they get.

But as Albion discovered in the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, when the 10-man Reds packed out their own territory as an act of self-preservation, patient build-up is not always the way.

Sometimes, taking a risk from distance can reap rewards.

Interestingly, Allen spoke about his long-range strike having "given me more confidence" on Tuesday night.

Ten days beforehand, he had tried his luck from a similar position at Portman Road, only to have his shot charged down by an Ipswich Town defender.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Davenport, too, was denied in those circumstances against the Tractor Boys, while Martin Samuelsen has seen several ambitious efforts well saved or off target in recent weeks.

The Brewers are trying their luck a little more.

They are undeniably playing with more confidence at this moment than in those below-par displays against Queens Park Rangers and Reading last month.

Showing a little more belief in their eye for goal is a part of that, and it is no bad thing.

Clough has previously talked about the quality his players have shown in front of goal on the training field, with Darren Bent's arrival on loan and Liam Boyce's return from injury surely testing the structural integrity of the St George's Park nets a little more over the past month.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Seeing that more regularly on the pitch, though, is the key, as Tuesday night's win showed.

And after the goalless draw with Forest, Clough spoke about goals having to come "from everywhere".

"I think what also has been noticeable is we haven't had one ball drop to us again," he added on Saturday.

"Everything, every scrap of a chance that we get, we have to earn."

If those chances are going to be so difficult to come by from close range - as they were against Forest and Barnsley, and could well be against a well-organised Millwall defence this weekend - then having the quality to test the keeper from distance is a priceless asset.

Marvin Sordell (at home to Birmingham City) and Lloyd Dyer (away at Bolton Wanderers) have proved their eye from range.

Jackson Irvine and Matt Palmer both hit stunners earlier in the campaign before leaving Albion.

Now Allen and Davenport have done it to victorious effect, they will hope to make the thrill of a long-range strike a more regular one for the Burton supporters.

Allen's post-match comments at Oakwell certainly suggest he will be looking for another chance to let fly when he can.