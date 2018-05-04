Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have taken up the one-year option in Marcus Dinanga's contract to keep the striker with the club until June 2019.

The Brewers academy graduate signed a new deal last summer after an outstanding campaign on loan at Matlock Town, when he scored 34 goals for the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division club.

After pledging his future to Albion and enjoying a positive pre-season, Dinanga then headed out on loan again for the 2017-18 season, scoring 25 goals at National League North side AFC Telford United.

(Image: John Potts/Burton Albion FC)

And following a couple of prolific campaigns, the 20-year-old is relishing the chance to kick on with the Brewers in the coming months.

"It's always nice to get another contract," said Dinanga.

"It shows I've done my job on loan at Telford - I feel like it has been a similar season to the last one.

"I've scored 25 goals and I’m happy that Telford were able to stay up as well.

"It's been a good season. I feel like I'm tougher than last year now, and that I'm more clinical in front of goal.

"Hopefully I can score a few goals in pre-season and push on."

Whether Albion will be preparing for a third consecutive campaign in the Championship or a return to League One, Nigel Clough will again have the chance to assess Dinanga's potential and his possible role in the Brewers team when pre-season begins in a couple of months.

"Marcus went up a level last season to the National League North and he's scored goals again," said Brewers boss Clough.

"He'll be back in pre-season training with us and we'll assess things from there."