John Brayford returns to face former side Cardiff City after more than a month out with injury as Burton Albion boast four changes from their last outing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The ex-Bluebirds defender comes in at right-back, with Darren Bent, Jamie Allen and Luke Murphy also returning to the starting XI.
Hope Akpan and Damien McCrory - who is awaiting the birth of his child - drop out of the squad, while Jake Buxton and Jacob Davenport move to the bench, with Davenport carrying a slight knock, according to Andy Garner.
The Brewers line up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Liam Boyce playing off Bent up front.
Lloyd Dyer and Marvin Sordell are the wingers, with Allen and Murphy both back in central midfield.
In defence, Tom Flanagan switches to left-back and Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean are the centre-halves, in front of goalkeeper Stephen Bywater, another former Bluebird.
On the bench, Ben Turner returns to the squad after nearly two months on the sidelines with a calf injury and is likely to receive a warm welcome from the supporters who saw him score a League Cup final goal in Cardiff colours.
Harry Campbell, Tomas Egert, Martin Samuelsen, Joe Sbarra, Buxton and Davenport are the other substitutes.