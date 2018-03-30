Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Brayford returns to face former side Cardiff City after more than a month out with injury as Burton Albion boast four changes from their last outing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The ex-Bluebirds defender comes in at right-back, with Darren Bent, Jamie Allen and Luke Murphy also returning to the starting XI.

Hope Akpan and Damien McCrory - who is awaiting the birth of his child - drop out of the squad, while Jake Buxton and Jacob Davenport move to the bench, with Davenport carrying a slight knock, according to Andy Garner.

The Brewers line up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Liam Boyce playing off Bent up front.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lloyd Dyer and Marvin Sordell are the wingers, with Allen and Murphy both back in central midfield.

In defence, Tom Flanagan switches to left-back and Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean are the centre-halves, in front of goalkeeper Stephen Bywater, another former Bluebird.

On the bench, Ben Turner returns to the squad after nearly two months on the sidelines with a calf injury and is likely to receive a warm welcome from the supporters who saw him score a League Cup final goal in Cardiff colours.

Harry Campbell, Tomas Egert, Martin Samuelsen, Joe Sbarra, Buxton and Davenport are the other substitutes.