Nigel Clough has made three changes to his starting XI for today's visit to Ipswich Town (3pm).

Martin Samuelsen, Darren Bent and Jamie Allen have been drafted in for Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Brewers are down to the bare bones having watched Flanagan, Turner and Luke Murphy leave last weekend's 3-2 loss to Aston Villa due to injury.

Flanagan and Turner miss out on the 18 due to calf injuries picked up last weekend, and Murphy is also unavailable, having suffered a cut to his shin against Villa that required 12 stitches.

Damien McCrory returns to the Brewers' squad for the first time since August following his return from a loan move to Portsmouth in January.

Clough has opted for a 4-5-1 formation, with Stephen Bywater behind a back four of Lucas Akins, Tom Naylor, Kyle McFadzean and John Brayford.

(Image: Andrew Powell/Getty Images)

Jacob Davenport keeps his place in midfield following his impressive debut last time out, with Allen and Hope Akpan offering protection in front.

Bent starts up front against the side he began his career at, with Samuelsen and Lloyd Dyer on the flanks.

(Image: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

Harry Campbell, Marvin Sordell, Jake Buxton, Shaun Barker, Joe Sbarra and Liam Boyce join McCrory on the bench.