Burton Albion have one final push for Championship safety ahead of them - and Nigel Clough has one final team selection to make.

But while the Brewers boss is hopeful that the full complement from Saturday's win over Bolton Wanderers will be available at Preston North End, he is waiting on the fitness of left-sided duo Damien McCrory and Lloyd Dyer.

McCrory missed the Bolton clash after injuring his shoulder at Sunderland the week previously. The left-back is having injections into the shoulder in a bid to get him ready for Sunday.

Dyer - who picked up the top goalscorer prize at Wednesday's award night - is back running in training after sustaining a hamstring injury three weeks ago.

His return to match fitness, though, looks likely to come too late for the final game of the season.

"Hopefully everybody came through (from the Bolton game)," said Clough.

"We've got one or two knocks as always, Ben Turner has not done much training this week, or John Brayford.

"But hopefully they'll be all right for the weekend.

"Damien McCrory is having injections in his shoulder to try to stabilise that and maybe put him in with a chance.

"Lloyd Dyer is back on the grass having a little jog around, but I'm not sure he'll be ready."

For the majority of the squad, knocks and niggles at this time of the season are put to one side as the goal of Championship survival becomes the total focus.

"It doesn't matter - they've got two months before we start training, after this," added Clough.

"That's what we'll be saying to them.

"We're not interested in how we play, you do anything to get a result on Sunday."