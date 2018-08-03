Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion fans can pick the team they'd like to see start Saturday's League One opener against Rochdale.

The Brewers get their season underway with the visit of Keith Hill's side (3pm) and Nigel Clough's starting XI will tell the Pirelli Stadium faithful how he intends to set his side up this season.

That, however, depends on who has recovered from injury in time. Seven first-team players missed Saturday's final pre-season test, a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City.

Clough revealed on Wednesday that "nobody is ruled in or out" of Dale's visit. That leaves the possibility of new signings Scott Fraser and David Templeton making their debut questionable after they missed the Cardiff clash.

"It'll go right to the day before," Clough said of knowing who will be fit to start.