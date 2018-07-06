The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's summer transfer business started on Thursday with the arrival of Scottish duo Scott Fraser and David Templeton.

The pair arrived following their departures from Dundee United and Hamilton Academical respectively, signing two-year deals at the Brewers.

Nigel Clough's first summer signings might have given fans an inkling of what is to come, but Albion have less time to get permanent deals done than they had last season because of a change in the rules governing when the transfer window closes.

Loan signings, of which Burton made four last summer, are governed differently.

When does the transfer window close?

The closing dates of the transfer window have changed as a result of the agreement made by EFL Clubs in February 2018 to close the window for permanent transfers on Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 5pm, which is aligned with the decision the Premier League opted to take in September 2017.

How does the loan market work?

In addition, EFL Clubs are still able to: