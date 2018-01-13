Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has named the same Burton Albion starting XI for a third straight game as they host Queens Park Rangers today (3pm).

The Brewers are chasing a fourth league win from their last six outings in the Championship, while their performance in last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Birmingham City was another promising one.

For that reason, Clough has refrained from making any changes, with Stephen Bywater continuing in goal behind a back five of John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan, who was an injury doubt during the week.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Will Miller has recovered from a dead leg to start on the right wing, Lloyd Dyer is the left-winger and Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy are again chosen as the central midfield partnership.

Lucas Akins is Burton's lone forward.

The lack of changes carries over to the Brewers' bench, too, with the same substitutes from the Birmingham defeat included in Albion's matchday 18.

Harry Campbell, Stephen Warnock, Shaun Barker, Hope Akpan, Jamie Allen, Joe Sbarra and Marvin Sordell make up the replacements.