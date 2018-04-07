Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyd Dyer and Darren Bent are both fit to start Burton Albion's crucial survival clash with Birmingham City as Nigel Clough names an unchanged Brewers XI.

Clough also welcomes Lucas Akins back to a matchday squad for the first time since last month's goalless draw with Bristol City.

Dyer (calf) and Bent (illness) were doubts for the St Andrew's fixture but have recovered enough to play from the start against the Blues in a game that Albion desperately need to win.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers again start with Bent and Liam Boyce up front, with Boyce set to play just off the Derby County loanee.

Dyer - who has scored in each of Albion's three League wins over the Blues before today - is on the left flank of a midfield four completed by Jacob Davenport, Hope Akpan and Marvin Sordell, with the defence of John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Tom Naylor and Damien McCrory unchanged.

Stephen Bywater again starts in goal.

The only switches for Burton are on the bench, with Akins returning to an Albion squad for the first time in a month, while Harry Campbell is back in the 18.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Jake Buxton, Ben Turner, Jamie Allen, Luke Murphy and Martin Samuelsen are the other replacements, with Joe Sbarra and Tomas Egert dropping out of the squad from Monday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough.