The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough has named an unchanged side for Burton Albion's visit to Reading this afternoon.

The Brewers boss keeps the same starting XI that beat Bolton Wanderers last weekend, although there is movement on the bench, former Royal Hope Akpan and goalkeeper Harry Campbell coming in for Stephen Warnock and Connor Ripley.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

On the field, there looks to be a change in formation, with Clough favouring a 5-4-1 system to combat Reading's posession-based approach - departing from the 4-2-3-1 seen over the past couple of matches.

Stephen Bywater keeps his place in goal while John Brayford, Ben Turner and Jake Buxton make up the three-man central defence, with Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan at wing-back.

(Image: Andy Clarke)

Tom Naylor and Luke Murphy anchor the midfield from the centre, while Lloyd Dyer - who scored the match-winner last weekend - and Will Miller are stationed out on the wing.

Marvin Sordell keeps his place up front.

The bench is made up Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Joe Sbarra, Sean Scannell, Jamie Allen, Campbell and Akpan on the bench.