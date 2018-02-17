Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion name an unchanged side for the first time in more than a month as they look to end their home slump against Nottingham Forest (3pm).

Continuity will be important as the Brewers look for a first victory at the Pirelli Stadium since September, with Darren Bent again leading the line in a 4-5-1.

Martin Samuelsen and Lloyd Dyer are stationed on either flank, with Jacob Davenport making his home debut at the base of a three-man central midfield which also includes Jamie Allen and Hope Akpan.

John Brayford wears the captain's armband at left-back, while Lucas Akins is at right-back again, Tom Naylor and Kyle McFadzean the central defenders.

Stephen Bywater is the goalkeeper.

It is the first time that Albion have fielded the same starting XI for a game since the 3-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on January 13.

The only changed to Albion's matchday 18 sees Luke Murphy return to the squad after having 12 stitches removed from a shin injury.

He replaces Marvin Sordell on the bench, which is completed by Harry Campbell, Jake Buxton, Shaun Barker, Damien McCrory, Joe Sbarra and Liam Boyce, who could be in line for a first home appearance.