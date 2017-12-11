The video will start in 8 Cancel

Preston North End's Daryl Horgan added his name to a list featuring Sunderland pair James Vaughan and Joel Asoro and Derby County winger Johnny Russell at the weekend.

For a third successive game, Burton Albion were undone by an influential performance by a substitute in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Preston.

Horgan was introduced in the 63rd minute, replacing midfielder Alan Browne with the game goalless and entirely in the balance.

Within 20 minutes, Horgan had netted a composed 18-yard effort and the Lilywhites were 2-0 up, well on their way to sending Burton to a seventh successive home defeat.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Nigel Clough spoke ahead of the game about how important it is for his substitutes to start making more regular game-changing impacts on a match.

Instead, he again saw an opponent produce impetus and quality off the bench to pivotal effect, with Horgan's pace down the left flank opening the game up and stretching Albion's defence.

Alex Neil recognised it too, and he will be happy to see it continue.

"Last week against Queens Park Rangers (in a game Preston won 1-0), I made two subs at half-time which weren't easy decisions," Neil told the Lancashire Post.

"Thankfully the changes worked and we won the game, so not a lot of criticism came my way.

"Equally on Saturday, I took off our top scorer Jordan Hugill when we needed a goal.

"Most people will have probably been thinking, 'what is he doing?'

"The lads made it happen with their movement and quality, how they applied themselves was excellent.

"No player in our squad is untouchable - if it is the right decision in my opinion to take someone off, they will come off.

"The lads are respectful of that, they know I'm doing it for the right reason - the only reason I'm doing it is to try to win the game."