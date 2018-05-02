Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion have unveiled the designs for their new home and away kits for the 2018-19 campaign.

Brewers fans were given the chance to vote on the strips they wanted Albion to wear next season - and these were the favoured designs in a process that saw more than 750 supporters have their say.

The 2018-19 home shirt will have a yellow body with two black stripes that run up from the base of the shirt and down from the collar, with a break in the centre for the sponsor's logo.

(Image: Burton Albion FC)

Albion will continue with black shorts and yellow socks with black stripes.

The away kit is the same design but is a return to the white of previous away strips after two seasons with the light blue kit.

Both kits will again be produced by Burton company TAG Sportswear.

poll loading Do you like Burton Albion's new kits for 2018-19? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

Commercial director Fleur Robinson said: "Thank you to the Supporter Liaison Group, who suggested that the fans should be involved in the decision process for next season’s kits and we thank all of our loyal supporters who voted.

"We are delighted with the high number of votes that we received, and we look forward to seeing all of our players and supporters wearing their favourite design next season."