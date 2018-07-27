The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fans are being encouraged to help the club's Community Trust by attending Uttoxeter Races on Sunday.

The Brewers' charitable arm are heading to the racecourse on Sunday and will be holding a bucket collection to help raise funds for the trust.

Uttoxeter's 'Big Summer Family BBQ' will feature live music and activities for youngsters as well as a full day's card of racing.

Albion manager Nigel Clough and chairman Ben Robinson will also be in attendance.

Ahead of Sunday's marquee event, Robinson said: "Last year’s event was a great success and I hope as many Burton Albion supporters as possible as well as racing fans will be there to enjoy the day and help support the excellent work that BACT does on a daily basis.”

Matt Hancock, head of community at BACT, added: "This is always a great family day out that also generates much-needed funds for the community work we do.

“All the money raised this year will go to our employability and volunteering programmes and staff and partners from our Building Better Opportunities programme will be there on the day."

Gates open at 12.15pm with the first race at 2.15pm and tickets can be purchased here .

“We are delighted to welcome back our friends from Burton Albion once again," executive director of Uttoxeter Racecourse David MacDonald said.

"The values of this community club fit with those of Uttoxeter Racecourse and it is a fantastic partnership that continues to flourish.

"We hope that they enjoy the day as much as we will.”