Burton Albion host Bolton Wanderers today (3pm) in a crucial relegation showdown.

Nigel Clough's side could move out of the drop-zone for the first time since December with three points and a Barnsley defeat to Brentford.

Lose, however, and they would be relegated. A draw would take it to down to the final day at Preston North End next Sunday.

Clough called it "definitive", and it is certainly that. It doesn't get much simpler than this.

Burton are expected to be without Lloyd Dyer, who has struggled with a hamstring problem in recent weeks and missed the past two wins against Derby County and Sunderland.

Damien McCrory suffered a shoulder injury at the Stadium of Light, and the Brewers are checking up on him.

You can follow all the action below, and do remember that to get in touch and have your say, you can tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.