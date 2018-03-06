Burton Albion host Brentford tonight (7.45pm) with the search still on for a first home win since a 2-1 defeat of Fulham way back in September.

The Brewers may have to do so without Hope Akpan, who has started the last five matches in Nigel Clough's new-look three-man midfield but twisted his ankle in training on Saturday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Tom Flanagan and Marvin Sordell could return to the matchday squad after their respective injuries, with their last starts coming at the beginning of February.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be hoping to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United last time out and continue their hunt for a play-off place.

The 10th-placed Bees have impressed under Dean Smith this season, playing eye-catching football that has taken them to within seven points of the top six.

