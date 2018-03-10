Burton Albion welcome Bristol City to the Pirelli Stadium today, with the search ongoing for a first home win since September to boost their survival hopes.
Tuesday night's defeat to Brentford, their 12th defeat at the Pirelli in 14 games, leaves the Brewers desperate for a win in East Staffordshire, with three points currently between themselves and safety.
Lee Johnson's Robins, who will be backed by a sold-out away following, have concerns of their own, having watched their promotion push take a hit since the turn of the year.
With only two wins from 15 games, and Joe Bryan and Aden Flint missing today through suspension, City will be without two of their most consistent players this campaign.
Albion, on the other hand, have several players struggling for fitness with Damien McCrory (knee) and Hope Akpan (ankle) touch-and-go for today's match. John Brayford and Ben Turner, who are still struggling with calf injuries, are set to miss out.
You can never write Burton off, because of their spirit. I don’t think we have to worry about anybody else at the moment. Our key thing is to make sure that we perform very well. I’m disappointed with Aden [Flint’s suspension], and trust me, he’s certainly been told that in no uncertain terms, because we need him.
Lucas Akins isn't feeling the effects of Burton's poor run at home
It’s strange in terms of that you come to the stadium, do your normal routine and whatnot and it doesn’t really feel any different to the past. I know the boys - they’ll come here not worried to play or anything like that. It’s just how the games are panning out, and maybe once the first goal goes in that may be a psychological thing. But in the pre-match preparations and everything, it seems like everything’s OK. The fans have backed us as well, so we can’t really complain in terms of that. We’ve just got to do something to give everyone a lift and I’m sure we will.
The next three are going to be crucial, and then we get the break for 12 or 13 days before going down to Cardiff City. But I think we need to get something in the next three games, as tough as it’s going to be against the opposition. We need to be in with a shout. That’s our aim, going into the international break, to still be in touch and be in with a shout of staying up. They (the players) give everything as well, you can see that, and anybody who denies that is wrong. They’re giving absolutely everything. We’re just going to try to get a result or two in the next three.
