Burton Albion welcome Derby County to the Pirelli Stadium today (3pm) knowing they could be relegated should they lose and results go against them this weekend.

The Brewers are drinking in the last-chance saloon, with only 12 points to play for and the gap to safety at seven points ahead of kick-off.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

It is a unique fixture today, though, regardless of the team's position, with Nigel Clough welcoming his former side to the Pirelli for only the second time in League football.

Gary Rowett's Rams, meanwhile, are chasing a win that will help strengthen their position in the Championship play-off spots.

Albion will be hoping to keep up their 100 per cent record in East Staffordshire against their neighbours - and you can follow all the pre-match build-up, match action and reaction right here.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

