Never have Burton Albion been more desperate to end their winless home run than as Hull City arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm).

The Brewers are seven points adrift of Championship safety with five games to play ahead of the Tigers' visit, and they are still targeting four victories before the end of the campaign.

They head into the game on the back of successive 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City - both games in which Albion were heading for all three points until the dying stages.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Nigel Adkins' Hull, meanwhile, arrive in good form and on the verge of securing their Championship status for another season.

They will have reigning Burton Albion player of the year Jackson Irvine in their ranks as he makes his first Pirelli return since leaving the Brewers in August.

As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action as Nigel Clough's side look to keep themselves in the survival conversation by breaking a home duck that stretches back to September.

