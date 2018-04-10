Never have Burton Albion been more desperate to end their winless home run than as Hull City arrive at the Pirelli Stadium tonight (7.45pm).
The Brewers are seven points adrift of Championship safety with five games to play ahead of the Tigers' visit, and they are still targeting four victories before the end of the campaign.
They head into the game on the back of successive 1-1 draws against Middlesbrough and Birmingham City - both games in which Albion were heading for all three points until the dying stages.
Nigel Adkins' Hull, meanwhile, arrive in good form and on the verge of securing their Championship status for another season.
They will have reigning Burton Albion player of the year Jackson Irvine in their ranks as he makes his first Pirelli return since leaving the Brewers in August.
As ever, we'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action as Nigel Clough's side look to keep themselves in the survival conversation by breaking a home duck that stretches back to September.
TEAM NEWS!
The Brewers: Bywater; Akins, Naylor, Buxton, Brayford; Sordell, Akpan, Davenport, Dyer; Boyce; Bent.
Campbell, Murphy, Turner, Allen, Samuelsen, Sbarra, Flanagan.
Nigel Clough makes two changes from Saturday’s side that drew at Birmingham - Lucas Akins and Jake Buxton come in for the injured Damien McCrory (hamstring) and Kyle McFadzean (illness).
Here’s some quotes from the manager about why Hull have struggled so much this season...
I don’t know. Like Sunderland, I don’t think it’s a financial thing, because the wage bill will be huge compared to a lot of Championship clubs. I just think it’s a relegation hangover and adjusting to life in the Championship, the extra games, everything. Forty-six games as opposed to 38, played generally at a more frantic pace, and some players take some adjusting to that sort of thing. There is a lot of teams come out of the PL and think they still should be in the PL. I don’t think you can afford to think like that. Maybe that was Villa a couple of seasons ago before Steve Bruce. You have to say, ‘this is where we are, we are here because we got relegated, let’s fight - and if we think we’re that good, let’s get back up’.
It’s the Tigers’ first league visit to East Staffordshire tonight...
Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, on loan at Hull, could have turned out for Burton this season.
How Burton could have done with his goals this season...
Nigel Clough says the Brewers will have been sweating on the fitness of some players as late as this afternoon...
Damien’s hamstring was very tight, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow - he’s a doubt. We’ll see how John Brayford goes. You’re never quite sure with John. On Saturday, he was just struggling to get through the second half, and then he can’t walk for a couple of days and then he says, ‘I’m fit for the game’. So we’ll see how he is, but we’ll probably go to Tuesday afternoon. There won’t be too many training on Monday morning, so we’ll go to Tuesday just before the game and see who is fit from there. Jacob Davenport’s calf keeps tightening up late on in games, so that makes him a doubt.
Here's tonight's fixtures, and how the Championship table stands...
Return of the Jack(son)
Burton Albion’s player of the year from 2016-17 is back at the Pirelli Stadium tonight - but in Hull City colours.
Jackson Irvine is likely to start for the Tigers as he looks to help his side move to within touching distance of Championship safety.
Here’s what he had to say about making his Pirelli return and the reception he expects from the Brewers faithful...
Birmingham City equalised at the death on Saturday to leave Burton wondering ‘what could have been’ - again...
