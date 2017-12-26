Burton Albion welcome Leeds United to the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon (3pm) with the Brewers looking to end their seven-game losing streak at home.

Albion come into today's game off the back of successive wins for the first time this campaign, with the defeats of Bolton Wanderers and Reading lifting them out of the relegation zone.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough has spoken of the need to use those wins as a springboard to get a positive result from two crucial home games, with today's visit of Leeds followed up by Norwich City's trip here to East Staffordshire on Saturday.

But for now, all eyes will be on Thomas Christiansen's in-form Whites side - who haven't lost in five games - and whether they can avenge last term's 2-1 defeat here which all-but ended their play-off aspirations under Garry Monk last term.

As always, you can follow it all below and and to get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.