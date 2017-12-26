Burton Albion welcome Leeds United to the Pirelli Stadium this afternoon (3pm) with the Brewers looking to end their seven-game losing streak at home.
Albion come into today's game off the back of successive wins for the first time this campaign, with the defeats of Bolton Wanderers and Reading lifting them out of the relegation zone.
Nigel Clough has spoken of the need to use those wins as a springboard to get a positive result from two crucial home games, with today's visit of Leeds followed up by Norwich City's trip here to East Staffordshire on Saturday.
But for now, all eyes will be on Thomas Christiansen's in-form Whites side - who haven't lost in five games - and whether they can avenge last term's 2-1 defeat here which all-but ended their play-off aspirations under Garry Monk last term.
The Brewers had Christmas Day off...
Andy Garner explains the thinking behind it...
We trusted them and told them to do a little bit themselves. They are honest enough to look after themselves and if they needed a walk or a little jog I’m sure they will have done that yesterday for us.
Brewers starting XI: Bywater; Akins, Brayford, Buxton, Turner, Flanagan; Dyer, Naylor, Allen, Scannell; Sordell.
Bench: Ripley, Warnock, McFadzean, Akpan, Sbarra, Palmer, Miller.
Tom Flanagan on how the win will set the Brewers up for today...
It’s come at a great time, and it sets us up nicely for the rest of the Christmas period.
Nigel Clough reckons Saturday’s 2-1 win over Reading could give Burton the edge today...
It gives us confidence, lifts out spirits and I think the last two results give us a bit of momentum. The three before that we felt very hard done to. We made a mistake at Derby and lost 1-0. We should have got a draw against Sunderland, we should have got a draw against Preston. Three 0-0’s puts us in a different position, so we’re hoping it’s just turning round slowly.