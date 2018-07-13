Burton Albion get their first run-out of pre-season at Mickleover Sports tonight (7pm) as they prepare for the League One season ahead.

Sixty-eight days after their relegation out of the Championship was confirmed following a two-year stay, Nigel Clough's Brewers tackle Sports - managed by ex-Albion man John McGrath - in the first of five pre-season friendlies for the senior side.

The game is likely to be a first outing in Burton Albion colours for midfielder Scott Fraser, although fellow new signing David Templeton - as well as John Brayford and Will Miller - are expected to miss out with injury.

Clough plans to play use separate XIs in each half against Mickleover to give every available player an early test of their fitness.

