Burton Albion host Middlesbrough today (3pm), desperately needing a win to kick-start their Championship survival mission in Boro's first league visit to the Pirelli Stadium.
The Brewers' 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City last time out saw them slump to the bottom of the table after Sunderland's 4-1 victory over Derby County on Friday .
Nigel Clough's men are six points adrift of 21st-placed Birmingham City, and today's test against promotion-chasing Middlesbrough is as difficult as they come.
Nigel Clough on Middlesbrough, Liam Boyce as a Burton Albion 'number 10' and Darren Bent getting off the mark
Boro have lost only one of their last seven, with Tony Pulis' sixth-placed side hunting an immediate return to the Premier League.
The game passed a pitch inspection earlier on Monday following heavy rain over the last 24 hours in East Staffordshire.
Time to apply some pressure
It’s fair to say that results did not go the Brewers’ way on Friday or Saturday - and the table does not make for nice reading ahead of kick-off today.
But with Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers and Reading not in action until tomorrow and Barnsley’s game at Nottingham Forest postponed, there is at least an opportunity for Albion to claw back some ground on their relegation rivals in the coming hours.
Now really is the time to start applying that pressure, regardless of the opposition.
Up the Brewers!
Andy Garner explains the 'keeper decision...
We haven’t got a goalkeeper on the bench which is a bit of a risk, but it gives us an extra option on the bench and we need as many as possible at the moment. Stephen Bywater has played every game, so we just hope that doesn’t backfire on us today.
The Brewers are out warming up...
No sign of the visitors yet...
Harry Campbell is warming up...
But not on the bench. The official teamsheet doesn’t have him down as being in the squad.
Joshua Murray rounds up today's Brewers team...
Here's how Boro line up...
TEAM NEWS!
3⃣ changes for Burton Albion.
In come Jacob Davenport, Damien McCrory and Hope Akpan as Nigel Clough sticks with the same 4-4-1-1 he deployed at Cardiff.
Bywater; Brayford, Naylor, McFadzean, McCrory; Sordell, Davenport, Akpan, Dyer; Boyce; Bent.
Buxton, Egert, Sbarra, Murphy, Allen, Murphy and Turner make up the bench with no goalkeeper among the subs.
Tony Pulis on Burton and Clough...
We have a very, very important game at Burton. It is a different game at a small ground. I know Nigel (Clough) and he will have his players up and they will be fighting for their lives, so it will be a tough game.
Remember him, Brewers fans?
He’s been placed in temporary charge of West Brom after Alan Pardew’s sacking earlier today...
How will Nigel Clough alter his side today, if he does at all?
Liam Boyce was excellent in-behind Darren Bent in Cardiff - it would be nice to see him there again.
Here’s what the manager had to say about the prospect...
He was very good - we just played him in a slightly withdrawn role. He just tired as the game went on, and with us having another game on Monday (he was substituted). But he was the one pulling the strings, he made the goal, put Lloyd Dyer clear as well and he was involved with Jamie Allen going clear. As well as getting goals, when you’ve got Darren Bent further on, he has shown he can play a different sort of role as well, which he did a lot at Ross County. We didn’t see him always play up top, he played just off and caused problems as well.
The covers are off
The pitch has certainly taken some hammer, though. The right-wingers and left-backs are going to have some fun today.
Here's today's fixtures...
Big news from down at the bottom...
Can Burton capitalise on this today?
Nigel Clough discusses Boro...
Here’s what the Brewers gaffer had to say after the 3-1 defeat to Cardiff on Friday...
With the £50m worth Boro spent in the summer coming to the Pirelli we expect that (another tough challenge like at Cardiff). They have some of the most attacking and dangerous players in the league in Adama Traore, Patrick Bamford and people like that. So they’ll be a handful. But we’ll try to get a team out to compete with them, and we might get a point or three.
It's yet another huge game for the Brewers...
Here’s a recap of the Brewers’ last outing...
