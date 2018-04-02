Burton Albion host Middlesbrough today (3pm), desperately needing a win to kick-start their Championship survival mission in Boro's first league visit to the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers' 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City last time out saw them slump to the bottom of the table after Sunderland's 4-1 victory over Derby County on Friday .

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Nigel Clough's men are six points adrift of 21st-placed Birmingham City, and today's test against promotion-chasing Middlesbrough is as difficult as they come.

Boro have lost only one of their last seven, with Tony Pulis' sixth-placed side hunting an immediate return to the Premier League.

The game passed a pitch inspection earlier on Monday following heavy rain over the last 24 hours in East Staffordshire.

(Image: Alex Dodd/Epic Action Imagery)

