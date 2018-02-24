Burton Albion host Millwall today (3pm) looking to end their five-month wait for a home victory and a result that could move them out of the bottom three.
Tuesday night's 2-1 triumph at Barnsley has lifted the spirits around the Pirelli Stadium, and Albion are now looking for their first back-to-back wins since December.
The Brewers could climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this year with a win over Neil Harris' side, who would go into the top half of the table if they claim the three points.
The Lions have won four of their last seven matches in an unbeaten run that has seen them steer well clear of any relegation trouble this term.
Eyes will be on the Brewers teamsheet again at 2pm, with injury doubts over Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, John Brayford and Luke Murphy.
To get in touch and have your say, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
The teams will be announced soon...
Here’s who’s in contention today...
Turner, Flanagan, Brayford and Sordell are all on the treatment table. We’ll take it to Friday, maybe Saturday morning and see how they are. The bench was a little bit sparse on Tuesday night, to stay the least. I don’t think that Luke Murphy really could have come on - he maybe could have done five minutes. He’s got a sore ankle from his five minutes against Forest. Jake Buxton got a whack as well in the 10 or 15 minutes that he came on. And then Damien’s obviously hasn’t started a game since September. So there’s not too many options on there last night.
Need a recap of Tuesday night?
It's a glorious day here - if a little cold...
Neil Harris was in fine form this week...
Here’s what he said about today’s fixture...
We have left so many points on the pitch, teams have beat us that never deserved to beat us. We’ve got to prove that by going and beating them back again. It’s all about Burton on Saturday. I told my players to forget Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday. Burton came here earlier in the season and absolutely robbed us. The ref conned us for the decision to lose Jed. They had one shot and scored.
Let's kick things off with some pre-match build-up...
Here’s what Nigel Clough has had to say...
They’re (Millwall) a very strong, aggressive team. They completely play to their strengths and what a brilliant first season they’ve head back in the Championship. they’re just about safe now, with a dozen or so games to go. I think that says an awful lot about how well they’ve done. I think they’ve probably got one of the mos dangerous forward lines. They’ve got Gregory, Morrison and Elliot - they’re capable of scoring goals. And you have to be able to deal with that first and foremost. Uncompromising, full of running. A very, very honest team and very difficult to play against.
Welcome to today's blog!
The season just keeps rolling on.
Burton are looking for their first home win since September, and they might very well get it today based on how well they’ve been playing of late.
Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Barnsley was the victory Nigel Clough’s side deserved, and that could finally be the catalyst for a first win at the Pirelli for a very long time.
Make sure you join us for what is sure to be another thrilling chapter in the Brewers’ season...