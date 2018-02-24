Burton Albion host Millwall today (3pm) looking to end their five-month wait for a home victory and a result that could move them out of the bottom three.

Tuesday night's 2-1 triumph at Barnsley has lifted the spirits around the Pirelli Stadium, and Albion are now looking for their first back-to-back wins since December.

(Image: Rob Sambles/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers could climb out of the relegation zone for the first time this year with a win over Neil Harris' side, who would go into the top half of the table if they claim the three points.

The Lions have won four of their last seven matches in an unbeaten run that has seen them steer well clear of any relegation trouble this term.

Eyes will be on the Brewers teamsheet again at 2pm, with injury doubts over Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, John Brayford and Luke Murphy.

