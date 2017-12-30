Burton Albion have one final chance to end their losing run at the Pirelli Stadium in 2017 as Norwich City arrive for the last game of the year.
The past 12 months have seen the Brewers secure some notable Championship scalps - including victory over the Canaries back in February - and earn a second season in English football's second tier.
With 22 games of that second campaign to go, Nigel Clough's side sit one point above the relegation zone - and they will be hopeful of heading into the New Year on a high.
To do that, they will want to get back to winning ways at the Pirelli against a Canaries side who beat Albion's relegation rivals Birmingham City on Boxing Day.
We'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action commentary from the clash below.
20: CHANCE!
Jamie Allen floats a corner in and nor McFadzean or Turner can convert from close range.
McFadzean got his head to it first, and then Turner somehow failed to steer an effort into the back of the net.
This all sounds oddly familiar.
19: Hanley heads behind for a corner
From a harmless ball by Luke Murphy...
17: Allen floats a free-kick in
But Kyle McFadzean heads over.
15: Sloppy from both sides so far
Sordell doesn’t work hard enough to get the ball from Scannell, and then Jamie Allen gives it away.
12: Naylor sends Scannell
Grant Hanley is across to clear.
10: Marley Watkins leaves one in on Lucas Akins
That’s a blatant foul, and now Albion have a free-kick just inside their own half.
8: Murphy gave the ball away carelessly
And then picked up a free-kick for his troubles in trying to win it back.
Poor from him so far.
6: Flanagan finds Scannell
He’s in acres of space, but mis-controls in the box and Norwich clear.
All Burton so far.
4: CHANCE!
Naylor climbs highest to meet Turner’s header back across goal and forces Angus Gunn into the first save of the game.
A big chance for the Brewers...
2: Murphy undercooks his pass to Turner
But Turner does well to reach it on the half-way line.
The wind may play a factor...
Underway here at the Pirelli
Albion smack the ball downfield to little effect.
No change of ends today
Albion will kick to the away fans first...
Out come the teams...
Ivo Pinto leads out the visitors, and Luke Murphy brings out Burton...
Let's hope it stays that way, Tom...
10 minutes until kick-off
The players are in the changing rooms...
Daniel Farke says he isn't feeling the pressure...
The Norwich gaffer says the onus is all on Burton this afternoon...
But I think the pressure is a bit more on Burton because when you fight against relegation you have to win points in the home games. Perhaps for us it is a bit more relaxed but we drive there with respect because you know it is always difficult to play teams who are in the relegation battle in an away game, because you know they need points.
Let's hope the Brewers can end 2018 with a victory
Or even a draw, that would do to end the run.
Do the Brewers have more of a chance with Pritchard and Maddison out?
Andy Garner discusses today's team selection...
It’s good to have Luke (Murphy) back and he will sit and we will try and get Jamie Allen and Tom Naylor bombing on. Tom has got a couple of goals as well, so we want him to get forward. It is asking a lot with all the games over Christmas and we don’t want to take any risks. We also want some fresh legs out there and have to try something. Hopefully, the starting 11 can do their jobs and get us the result we are desperate for. We have to try and stop this rot at home, even if it is a point.
Their fans are here early...
There’s 1.400 coming today - another packed away end at the Pirelli.
Ivo Pinto leads Norwich out
Out come the Brewers...
Luke Murphy, today’s captain, leads them out...
It's another busy day in the Championship...
Plans scuppered?
Changes aplenty...
The analysis of today's team is in...
Today's teamsheet
We want to hear your reaction...
Changes from Daniel Farke...
A 4-5-1 without the ball?
TEAM NEWS
Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy come in for Jake Buxton and John Brayford.
Nigel Clough switches to a 4-3-3 system.
BAFC: (4-3-3): Bywater; Akins, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan; Naylor, Murphy, Allen; Scannell, Sordell, Dyer.
Bench: Ripley, Brayford, Warnock, Palmer, Akpan, Sbarra, Miller.