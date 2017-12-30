Burton Albion have one final chance to end their losing run at the Pirelli Stadium in 2017 as Norwich City arrive for the last game of the year.

The past 12 months have seen the Brewers secure some notable Championship scalps - including victory over the Canaries back in February - and earn a second season in English football's second tier.

With 22 games of that second campaign to go, Nigel Clough's side sit one point above the relegation zone - and they will be hopeful of heading into the New Year on a high.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

To do that, they will want to get back to winning ways at the Pirelli against a Canaries side who beat Albion's relegation rivals Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

We'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action commentary from the clash below.

To get in touch and have your say, tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.