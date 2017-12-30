Burton Albion have one final chance to end their losing run at the Pirelli Stadium in 2017 as Norwich City arrive for the last game of the year.

The past 12 months have seen the Brewers secure some notable Championship scalps - including victory over the Canaries back in February - and earn a second season in English football's second tier.

With 22 games of that second campaign to go, Nigel Clough's side sit one point above the relegation zone - and they will be hopeful of heading into the New Year on a high.

The Brewers' Boxing Day loss to Leeds United was their eighth in a row on home soil
To do that, they will want to get back to winning ways at the Pirelli against a Canaries side who beat Albion's relegation rivals Birmingham City on Boxing Day.

We'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action commentary from the clash below.

Key Events

Richard Cusack

20: CHANCE!

Jamie Allen floats a corner in and nor McFadzean or Turner can convert from close range.

McFadzean got his head to it first, and then Turner somehow failed to steer an effort into the back of the net.

This all sounds oddly familiar.

Richard Cusack

19: Hanley heads behind for a corner

From a harmless ball by Luke Murphy...

Richard Cusack

17: Allen floats a free-kick in

But Kyle McFadzean heads over.

Richard Cusack

15: Sloppy from both sides so far

Sordell doesn’t work hard enough to get the ball from Scannell, and then Jamie Allen gives it away.

Richard Cusack

12: Naylor sends Scannell

Grant Hanley is across to clear.

Richard Cusack

10: Marley Watkins leaves one in on Lucas Akins

That’s a blatant foul, and now Albion have a free-kick just inside their own half.

Richard Cusack

8: Murphy gave the ball away carelessly

And then picked up a free-kick for his troubles in trying to win it back.

Poor from him so far.

Richard Cusack

6: Flanagan finds Scannell

He’s in acres of space, but mis-controls in the box and Norwich clear.

All Burton so far.

Richard Cusack

4: CHANCE!

Naylor climbs highest to meet Turner’s header back across goal and forces Angus Gunn into the first save of the game.

A big chance for the Brewers...

Richard Cusack

2: Murphy undercooks his pass to Turner

But Turner does well to reach it on the half-way line.

The wind may play a factor...

Richard Cusack

Underway here at the Pirelli

Albion smack the ball downfield to little effect.

Richard Cusack

No change of ends today

Albion will kick to the away fans first...

Richard Cusack

Out come the teams...

Ivo Pinto leads out the visitors, and Luke Murphy brings out Burton...

Richard Cusack

Let's hope it stays that way, Tom...

Tom Naylor is all smiles in the warm-up for Burton Albion
Richard Cusack

10 minutes until kick-off

The players are in the changing rooms...

Richard Cusack

Daniel Farke says he isn't feeling the pressure...

The Norwich gaffer says the onus is all on Burton this afternoon...

But I think the pressure is a bit more on Burton because when you fight against relegation you have to win points in the home games. Perhaps for us it is a bit more relaxed but we drive there with respect because you know it is always difficult to play teams who are in the relegation battle in an away game, because you know they need points.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke
Richard Cusack

Let's hope the Brewers can end 2018 with a victory

Or even a draw, that would do to end the run.

Do the Brewers have more of a chance with Pritchard and Maddison out?

Richard Cusack

Andy Garner discusses today's team selection...

It’s good to have Luke (Murphy) back and he will sit and we will try and get Jamie Allen and Tom Naylor bombing on. Tom has got a couple of goals as well, so we want him to get forward. It is asking a lot with all the games over Christmas and we don’t want to take any risks. We also want some fresh legs out there and have to try something. Hopefully, the starting 11 can do their jobs and get us the result we are desperate for. We have to try and stop this rot at home, even if it is a point.

Luke Murphy controls the ball against Ipswich Town
Richard Cusack

Their fans are here early...

There’s 1.400 coming today - another packed away end at the Pirelli.

Richard Cusack

Ivo Pinto leads Norwich out

Richard Cusack

Out come the Brewers...

Luke Murphy, today’s captain, leads them out...

Richard Cusack

It's another busy day in the Championship...

Richard Cusack

Plans scuppered?

Richard Cusack

Changes aplenty...

Richard Cusack

The analysis of today's team is in...

Richard Cusack

Today's teamsheet

Richard Cusack

We want to hear your reaction...

Richard Cusack

Changes from Daniel Farke...

Richard Cusack

A 4-5-1 without the ball?

KEY EVENT

TEAM NEWS

Kyle McFadzean and Luke Murphy come in for Jake Buxton and John Brayford.

Nigel Clough switches to a 4-3-3 system.

BAFC: (4-3-3): Bywater; Akins, McFadzean, Turner, Flanagan; Naylor, Murphy, Allen; Scannell, Sordell, Dyer.

Bench: Ripley, Brayford, Warnock, Palmer, Akpan, Sbarra, Miller.