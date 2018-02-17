Burton Albion host Nottingham Forest today (3pm) looking to re-energise their push for Championship survival - and you can follow all the action in a big game for the Brewers here.
Albion face an out-of-form Forest side who have not won since a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, with Aitor Karanka telling his side to prepare for "war" at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Brewers snapped a five-game losing streak of their own at Portman Road last week, drawing 0-0 with Ipswich Town in a game from which they probably should have garnered all three points.
Jacob Davenport is likely to start for his home Burton debut, while Liam Boyce could feature off the bench again.
As always, we'll have all the action covered, with team news, full match coverage and post-match reaction to come.
The team-sheets...
TEAM NEWS
Unchanged from last week’s 0-0 draw at Ipswich Town.
Will Darren Bent and Liam Boyce feature today?
It’s likely they will, but not together, explained Nigel Clough...
Darren will have to take the majority of it. But I think that sort of 70-30 split, or maybe 60-40, whatever it takes, is what it’s going to be for the next few games. They’ll share the load. And ideally we want to have a look at some point with both of them in the team at some point. So it’s getting a formation where, at some stage in a game, we can get them both up front.
Cloughie's team-talk done for him?
Expect to see a positive approach from the Brewers today...
With us having the majority of possession in the last two games, which you wouldn’t have said we would have done going into them, especially at Villa Park, I think that gives the players confidence in itself. It’s just putting that onto our own pitch now. It’s a different way of playing instead of just sitting back and breaking at people. They sit back and there’s nowhere to break. We’re going to try and take the initiative on Saturday, if we can.
Martin Samuelsen says the Brewers need to learn how to win again...
I think it’s just about getting that first win, and that’s obviously is the most difficult one. Because you have to almost, not teach yourself how to win the game, but remember how to win the game and what to do to win. It’s about confidence, it’s about when you play in your home ground there’s all the expectation. All the fans expect you to get better results. Maybe before we’ve played with more fear, but now I think there’s less fear so I think we’ll get better results.
Two teams on a poor run of form meet...
Welcome to today's blog!
It’s another big game for the Brewers today, with Nottingham Forest the visitors.
Albion could lift themselves off the bottom of the Championship table, and increase the pressure on Barnsley, Sunderland, Birmingham and Hull.
Jacob Davenport and Liam Boyce are expected to make their home debuts today, with Nigel Clough keen to see how the Brewers get on at home with the pair in the side.
We’re about to kick the action off, so stick with us for full pre-match build-up.
Come on you Brewers!