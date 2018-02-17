Burton Albion host Nottingham Forest today (3pm) looking to re-energise their push for Championship survival - and you can follow all the action in a big game for the Brewers here.

Albion face an out-of-form Forest side who have not won since a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, with Aitor Karanka telling his side to prepare for "war" at the Pirelli Stadium.

The Brewers snapped a five-game losing streak of their own at Portman Road last week, drawing 0-0 with Ipswich Town in a game from which they probably should have garnered all three points.

Jacob Davenport is likely to start for his home Burton debut, while Liam Boyce could feature off the bench again.

As always, we'll have all the action covered, with team news, full match coverage and post-match reaction to come.

