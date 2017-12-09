Burton Albion host Preston North End at the Pirelli Stadium today (3pm) and you can follow every kick and all the fallout right here on SportMail.
The Brewers will be hoping to end a six-game losing run at the Pirelli with their last victory at home coming way back in the middle of September - that 2-1 win over Fulham.
Albion haven't been able to kick on since their 1-0 win at Millwall last month and have only got points from one game since with that 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Every game at the Pirelli seems to be crucial, but with Burton bottom of the Championship, there couldn't be a better time to get three points.
Another second-half collapse from Burton Albion, as they are defeated 2-1 by Preston North End here at the Pirelli.
Efforts from Tom Clarke and Daryl Horgan were enough to see the Brewers off, with Lucas Akins adding a consolation.
Let’s hear from the managers.
90: GOAL!
Lucas Akins scrambles in from a corner - game on?!
90: Chance!
Callum Robinson hits the post - Brewers get lucky there.
90: Four minutes of added time
I don’t think that’s enough time for the Brewers to salvage something, I’m afraid.
89: Akins goes in high on Fisher
It looked nasty, but it’s a free-kick and nothing more.
86: Saved!
Bywater makes another excellent save, standing tall to bat away Robinson’s effort.
86: Chance!
Preston look to increase their lead, with Josh Harrop seeing his effort deflected over.
83: GOAL!
Preston are 2-0 up, now.
Daryl Horgan pounces on a loose ball to put Preston out of sight.
82: Close!
Horgan fires just wide with all the time in the world. Preston should be home and dry by now.
81: Final Brewers sub
Luke Varney replaced Ben Turner.
80: Last Preston change
Tom Clarke comes off for Kevin O’Connor.
78: What a save!
Bywater makes a marvelous save with Horgan bearing down on him. That needs to be followed up with an equaliser now...
Today's attendance is in
3,659 hardy souls have braved the cold here at the Pirelli.
74: Chance!
Tipped over the bar yet again, this time from Akins!
74: Burton win another free-kick
Naylor was bundled into the back of and Burton have another set-piece opportunity.
71: Brewers sub
Joe Sbarra replaces Luke Murphy.
71: Palmer shoots
And it’s tipped over. Burton trying their hardest go get back into this game.
70: Dyer goes to ground
And the Brewers have a free-kick in a good position just outside the box to the left.
67: Massive appeals for handball!
Sean Scannell sits down Darnell Fisher and he looks to have handled, but Keith Stroud is having none of it...
66: GOAL!
Tom Clarke turns home from a corner, and Nigel Clough can’t believe a free-kick hasn’t been given.
Clarke scored the winner in their 1-0 win last term and Albion’s nemesis is at it again...
64: Chance!
Tom Barkhuizen fires wide from a great cross - an excellent chance for PNE wasted and Alex Neil is aghast down below us.
62: First batch of subs
Sean Scannell replaces Will Miller for Burton.
Hugill is replaced by Josh Harrop for Preston, with Alan Browne also leaving the field for Daryl Horgan.
61: Burton break
And Miller plays in Dyer - who sees his effort easily saved.
61: Chance!
Flanagan manages to block Robinson’s effort - it looked destined for goal...
59: It's cleared
But Murphy whips a cross back in and Buxton tries to get a shot away, but in his haste he fouls a Preston man bringing the attack to an end.
58: Dyer gets a shot away
it’s deflected wide, though, but they have a corner after some good pressure.
Will Miller has had the Brewers' best chance so far...
54: Ben Davies stands over a free-kick
He bends it towards goal, but Bywater saves easily.