The Championship relegation race is set to go down to the wire on Sunday, with two clubs from a possible five poised for the drop to League One.

With Burton Albion one of those sides fighting to avoid the drop to League One, their trip to Preston North End is sure to be exciting viewing for neutrals.

So could Burton secure another season of Championship football live on TV?

The answer is, unfortunately, no.

Sky Sports have opted to screen Cardiff City's clash with Reading in south Wales, with Neil Warnock's second-placed side set to be guaranteed promotion should they win.

There's still time for Sky to select another match, though, because with every match kicking off at 12:30pm, there won't be any change to kick-off times.