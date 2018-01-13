Burton Albion host Queens Park Rangers this afternoon (3pm) in search of their first home victory since September.

Nigel Clough's side bowed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend, leaving the Brewers to concentrate solely on the task at hand - Championship survival.

And their first assignment at the Pirelli Stadium in 2018 sees the arrival of fellow strugglers QPR, who sit in 17th place, six points above Albion.

It's yet another huge game for the Brewers, who have a chance to drag themselves out of the relegation battle and reel Rangers in.

We'll have all the build-up and team news from the Pirelli, before bringing you minute-by-minute text commentary of the clash.

