Burton Albion host Queens Park Rangers this afternoon (3pm) in search of their first home victory since September.
Nigel Clough's side bowed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Birmingham City last weekend, leaving the Brewers to concentrate solely on the task at hand - Championship survival.
And their first assignment at the Pirelli Stadium in 2018 sees the arrival of fellow strugglers QPR, who sit in 17th place, six points above Albion.
It's yet another huge game for the Brewers, who have a chance to drag themselves out of the relegation battle and reel Rangers in.
We'll have all the build-up and team news from the Pirelli, before bringing you minute-by-minute text commentary of the clash.
To get in touch and have your say, comment below or tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.
Ian Holloway's turn...
I know what Burton do and how good they are at it. They are a lively opponent with a lot of experience in their team. We know we are going to have to be solid when we play them, like we were at Birmingham and like we were at Ipswich. I want them to come at us but I don’t expect them to do that.
Let's get to some build-up...
Starting with manager Nigel Clough and his thoughts on today’s encounter...
Ian Holloway’s teams, they are like us. They are honest, they run, they try. It’ll be a good battle between two teams desperate for points. Ian is picking up the pieces of a few years of, not problems, but certain issues down there - and I think it’s going to take maybe the rest of this season, at least. But he’s keeping their heads above water, and I think he’s doing a very, very good job there. They come into the game on a good bit of form.
In case you missed it...
Here’s the latest on the Brewers’ link with this striker...
For him, it will be a case of what he wants to do. With most of these scenarios, if a player wants to go out on loan they will obviously influence to a certain degree where they go. If Darren Bent came and knocked on my door and said ‘I want to go to Burton on loan’, then we would look at the possibility of trying to help them out.
Come on Cardiff...
It’s 0-0 in the early game...
You've been giving us your score predictions
You’re a confident bunch...
Welcome!
The Brewers kick off their 2018 home campaign with the visit of QPR - and it’s another big chance for Albion to strike another double-whammy.
Their victories at Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers all dragged their opponents into the relegation battle as well as getting vital points on the board.
Could we see more of this today? Stay tuned...