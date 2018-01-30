Burton Albion will be looking to move off the bottom of the Championship table when they host Reading tonight (7.45pm).

Albion could cut the gap between themselves and the 18th-placed Royals to two points with a victory, as Jaap Stam's struggling side head to the Pirelli Stadium without a win to their name since December 2.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Brewers could record their first 'double' of the season with a win over Reading, with last month's 2-1 victory at the Madejski Stadium still very much fresh in the memory.

They are still looking to end a four-and-a-half-month wait for victory on home soil, though.

Darren Bent could make his Burton Albion debut after joining on loan on Friday.

(Image: Burton Albion / Richard Holmes)

Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner are doubtful because of illness and injury, but Nigel Clough is hopeful the defensive pair will be fit to make the matchday squad.

