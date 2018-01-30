Burton Albion will be looking to move off the bottom of the Championship table when they host Reading tonight (7.45pm).
Albion could cut the gap between themselves and the 18th-placed Royals to two points with a victory, as Jaap Stam's struggling side head to the Pirelli Stadium without a win to their name since December 2.
The Brewers could record their first 'double' of the season with a win over Reading, with last month's 2-1 victory at the Madejski Stadium still very much fresh in the memory.
They are still looking to end a four-and-a-half-month wait for victory on home soil, though.
Darren Bent could make his Burton Albion debut after joining on loan on Friday.
Kyle McFadzean and Ben Turner are doubtful because of illness and injury, but Nigel Clough is hopeful the defensive pair will be fit to make the matchday squad.
Follow Albion's quest to end their miserable Pirelli Stadium run here - and you can get in touch by commenting below or tweeting us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurray or @RichardCusackBM.
This place under the lights is just...
Welcome to the blog!
Good evening, and welcome to tonight’s live coverage of Burton Albion v Reading.
It feels like an age since the Brewers played on the hallowed turf of the Pirelli Stadium, and one man who could grace it is Darren Bent - with Albion’s latest signing likely to feature in some capacity tonight.
Regardless, it’s all about getting three points against fellow strugglers - something that Nigel Clough’s side have failed to do on a number of occasions this season.
Stay tuned, we’ll have some build-up with you very soon...