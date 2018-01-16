The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion will have a clearer idea as to whether their Championship game at home to Reading on Saturday January 27 will go ahead by tonight.

The Royals host Stevenage in an FA Cup third-round replay at the Madejski Stadium this evening (8pm) after their 0-0 draw at Broadhall Way earlier this month.

Should Reading defeat their hosts and advance to the fourth round, they will face either Carlisle United or Sheffield Wednesday, with that game to be played on the weekend of January 26 - 29.

That would mean the Royals' trip to Burton - currently scheduled for January 27 - would be moved to Tuesday January 30 (7.45pm kick-off), three days after the original date.

If Reading are knocked out by Stevenage, their visit to the Pirelli Stadium will remain scheduled for Saturday January 27.

Nigel Clough's side could potentially have a free weekend following their trip to Fulham this Saturday, then, should Reading progress in the Cup.

Last season, Albion rearranged their away game at Queens Park Rangers for the FA Cup fourth-round weekend, with the Rs already out but Derby County - who Burton were supposed to play that weekend - still involved in the Cup.