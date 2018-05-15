Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough wants to keep the Burton Albion squad together to maintain the team's "spirit".

Thirteen players to have featured for the Brewers in the Championship this season are under contract for next season, while six other members of the Albion squad have been offered new deals with their current terms to expire next month.

Like last summer, Clough is looking for continuity from one season to the next, even with his side having been relegated to League One.

That relegation was only confirmed on the final day after Burton fought back into contention by taking 11 points from a possible 18 in April.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

And the character shown during that late-season surge for safety is what Clough wants to retain in his squad by keeping the bulk of the group together.

"We are trying to keep the essence of that together," he said.

"You see from the players that are under contract and the ones that we want to keep.

"We are trying to keep that, and it'll just be the loans or something, trimming a little off the sides.

"But it's very important to try to keep the heart of that squad together.

"Because the spirit is the only thing that gave us a chance in the end."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Brewers' 5-0 home defeat to Hull City on April 10 left them seven points adrift of safety with only four games to go.

They were written off by many at that stage, only to climb out of the bottom three with half-an-hour of the final match left.

It was not to be enough as Bolton Wanderers showed a similar spirit of their own to leapfrog Albion and survive.

And Clough feels that the way his team showed such fight only to fall so agonisingly short has made their drop into League One harder to swallow.

"I think that has made it worse in a lot of ways, the feelings we are experiencing at the moment," he added.

"If we'd have lost at home to Derby County then we probably would've been down then, and it probably wouldn't have felt as bad as it does at the moment.

"But we got within minutes of being safe.

"The other thing we've talked about is that, at any time during the season, if you'd have offered us a scenario and said you've got four minutes left on the final day, you've got your point playing against 10 men, and the opposition (Bolton) need to score two in four minutes.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"You'd snap their hand off.

"As much as we look back say that obviously we haven't got enough points, to actually come down to that last four minutes and say the only way they can get above you is if they score two in four minutes, you'd take your chance on that.

"Ultimately it is us, but that's what it came down to.

"They scored two goals in two minutes, and that happens once a season.

"In the Championship, you would back the opposition not to do that."