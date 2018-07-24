Welcome to our Burton Albion webchat.

Brewers writer Joshua Murray is on hand to answer your questions as Albion's pre-season schedule continues, with the League One season less than a fortnight away.

Nigel Clough will take two separate Brewers teams to Solihull Moors (tonight, 7.30pm) and Alfreton Town (7.45pm) over the next two days, before Saturday's clash with Cardiff City at the Pirelli Stadium.

It has been a reasonably quiet transfer window for Albion, with Scott Fraser and David Templeton the only new arrivals so far.

They have ex-Notts County winger Elliott Hodge and former Nottingham Forest forward Luke McCormick on trial, although Tomas Egert's time with Burton is up.

