Nigel Clough says Burton Albion won't risk the future of the club by betraying their principles in the transfer market.

The Brewers manager revealed that they had looked at permanent deals for players last month, but felt they could not get value for money given the inflated nature of the January transfer market.

There was hope that loan signings Darren Bent, Martin Samuelsen and Jacob Davenport would be joined at the Pirelli Stadium by at least one late addition on the final day of the transfer window.

That was not to be. While deals were concluded right up until Wednesday's 11pm deadline by teams across the leagues, Burton's business had already finished with the arrival of Davenport at 12:30pm.

"It's interesting sitting there," Clough said of deadline day.

"We were making our calls, but we did most of our business in the couple of days before.

"We were just waiting on answers.

"A lot of teams were scrambling around, desperate and spending a lot of money.

"That's the one thing here that we don't do.

"The club's been run along certain lines and certain principles for 20-odd years now.

"(Just) because we're bottom of the league, we won't change our principles.

"We don't go out on a limb, we won't risk the future of the club or anything.

"And any decision we make, whether it's selling Matty Palmer or bringing players in, in every decision, the first question is 'is it in the best interests of the club?' That's it."